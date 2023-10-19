Turriff’s Fife Arms Hotel given official seal of approval to keep outdoor area

Customers of a much-loved Turriff hotel will now be able to enjoy a drink outdoors – and even have tasty treats delivered to their door.

Owners of the Fife Arms Hotel, Turriff recently applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking a major variation of its existing premises licence.

The popular C-listed hotel can be found at The Square and serves a number of dishes from light lunches, to mouth-watering mains and delicious desserts.

It’s licence change recently went before the Aberdeenshire licensing board.

What did the Turriff hotel ask for?

The hotel applied for permission to serve alcohol on its raised decking, alfresco section and outdoor pavement area.

And while it might not quite be conditions for it right now, they’re hopeful it will boost trade in the warmer months.

Ten serviceable letting rooms will be added to the facility, while it will soon start up food and alcohol takeaways and deliveries for customers.

The application also increased the capacity of the hotel’s restaurant to 75.

Meanwhile, craft events have been added to the many activities that can be hosted at the hotel.

Business owner Herbert Cox initially built the outdoor dining area back in 2021.

But he later had to apply to Aberdeenshire Council for listed building consent as he didn’t realise it was needed.

Extra demands placed on delivery drivers

Environmental health officers requested that serving times in the beer garden and area at the front of the hotel be limited from 11am to 10pm each day.

Meanwhile, licensing standards officers asked for some extra conditions to be added.

They wanted delivery drivers to undergo training similar to that of staff who sell alcohol at the hotel bar.

Officers also wanted assurance that orders would be delivered to customers and not left in safe places suggested by customers.

After hearing all of the extra conditions were accepted and taken on board by the hotel owners, board members unanimously approved the application.