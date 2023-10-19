Turriff’s Fife Arms Hotel given official seal of approval to keep outdoor area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff’s Fife Arms Hotel given official seal of approval to keep outdoor area

The much-loved Aberdeenshire hotel will soon launch food and drink deliveries for customers too.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Customers of a much-loved Turriff hotel will now be able to enjoy a drink outdoors – and even have tasty treats delivered to their door.

Owners of the Fife Arms Hotel, Turriff recently applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking a major variation of its existing premises licence.

The popular C-listed hotel can be found at The Square and serves a number of dishes from light lunches, to mouth-watering mains and delicious desserts.

It’s licence change recently went before the Aberdeenshire licensing board.

What did the Turriff hotel ask for?

The hotel applied for permission to serve alcohol on its raised decking, alfresco section and outdoor pavement area.

And while it might not quite be conditions for it right now, they’re hopeful it will boost trade in the warmer months.

Ten serviceable letting rooms will be added to the facility, while it will soon start up food and alcohol takeaways and deliveries for customers.

The Fife Arms Hotel’s outdoor dining area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The application also increased the capacity of the hotel’s restaurant to 75.

Meanwhile, craft events have been added to the many activities that can be hosted at the hotel.

Business owner Herbert Cox initially built the outdoor dining area back in 2021.

But he later had to apply to Aberdeenshire Council for listed building consent as he didn’t realise it was needed.

Extra demands placed on delivery drivers

Environmental health officers requested that serving times in the beer garden and area at the front of the hotel be limited from 11am to 10pm each day.

Meanwhile, licensing standards officers asked for some extra conditions to be added.

They wanted delivery drivers to undergo training similar to that of staff who sell alcohol at the hotel bar.

Customers can make the most of the warm weather while enjoying a delicious meal and drink at the Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Officers also wanted assurance that orders would be delivered to customers and not left in safe places suggested by customers.

After hearing all of the extra conditions were accepted and taken on board by the hotel owners, board members unanimously approved the application.

How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff – and he’s only 19

Conversation