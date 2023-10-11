German Doner Kebab to open in Aberdeen just weeks after £500,000 revamp of former Molton Brown shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

German Doner Kebab to open in Aberdeen just weeks after £500,000 revamp of former Molton Brown shop

The shop will be opening up in the former Molton Brown on Union Street.

By Louise Glen
Builders seen adding the finishing touches. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
Builders seen adding the finishing touches. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Aberdeen is all set for an altogether posher version of a late-night delicacy with the eagerly anticipated German Doner Kebab opening its doors on October 30.

After a £500,000 revamp of the former Molton Brown shop on Union Street, dozens of full and part-time jobs with the company are being advertised.

The restaurant is set to open amid wider regeneration efforts to revitalise the city centre.

The store is currently recruiting across a broad range of roles, with 30 positions on offer – from part-time team members to shift managers.

The outside of the new German Doner Kebab shop
The Union Street store is getting ready. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

German Doner Kebab heading to Aberdeen

Brothers and business partners, Dal and Aman Khaira, are behind the ambitious shop.

Dal Khaira, co-owner at German Doner Kebab Aberdeen, explained how he became interested in running the franchise.

He said: “I had my first taste of German Doner Kebab in Glasgow and knew there was an opportunity to bring it to Aberdeen.”

Mr Khaira worked with the Royal Bank of Scotland to fund the half-a-million-pound venture.

The new German Doner Kebab shop on Union Street in Aberdeen
Would you be keen to try one of the fancy kebabs? Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

He added: “We’re committed to finding and building the right team for the store and are currently recruiting for 30 positions.”

The entrepreneurial pair already run several Pizza Hut locations across Aberdeen and Scotland, and will build on their previous success with their latest venture.

What can I get at German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen?

German Doner Kebab‘s menu is beloved by fans, featuring chicken, beef and vegetarian kebabs, burgers, doner spring rolls and paninis all made with the freshest ingredients.

Some food from German Doner Kebab.
German Doner Kebab has fans across the country. Image: German Donor Kebab.

Georgia Donald, from Royal Bank of Scotland, said she expects the new Union Street arrival to “flourish”.

She added: “Dal and Aman have shown entrepreneurial grit and strength, opening various hospitality-focused businesses since 2008 and weathering various storms.

“We are delighted to partner with them both as they bring a global brand to Aberdeen and help breathe life into the city centre.”

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popeyes sign
Approved: New Orleans chicken drive-thru Popeyes coming to Aberdeen
Langdykes pub in Cove Bay.
New tenants wanted to 'restore former glory' of Langdykes pub in Cove
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Young dad told to be 'better role model' after battering man with plank of…
Community ownership is growing momentum in towns and cities.
Community ownership: buyouts boom in urban Scotland but more needed in north-east
Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Union Terrace Gardens
Fancy a wine with a view? Booking now open for SugarBird's new space in…
Popular restaurant could be forced to close after Christmas Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'm not breaking even': Harbour Galley restaurant could be forced to close amid alcohol…
Linda Farmer, 49, has been reported missing from Huntly.
Missing woman from Huntly traced by police
Head Teacher Ross Watson with pupil Flynn Mulloy P6 and 93 year old former pupil Millicent Birse. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'I loved being here': 93-year-old joins hundreds to say emotional farewell to Walker Road…
Emma Johnston was back in court for stalking another partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital
The major training exercise was held near Aberdeen's north port. Images: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Images show major oil spill training off Aberdeen as expert teams 'prepare for the…

Conversation