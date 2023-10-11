German Doner Kebab to open in Aberdeen just weeks after £500,000 revamp of former Molton Brown shop

Aberdeen is all set for an altogether posher version of a late-night delicacy with the eagerly anticipated German Doner Kebab opening its doors on October 30.

After a £500,000 revamp of the former Molton Brown shop on Union Street, dozens of full and part-time jobs with the company are being advertised.

The restaurant is set to open amid wider regeneration efforts to revitalise the city centre.

The store is currently recruiting across a broad range of roles, with 30 positions on offer – from part-time team members to shift managers.

German Doner Kebab heading to Aberdeen

Brothers and business partners, Dal and Aman Khaira, are behind the ambitious shop.

Dal Khaira, co-owner at German Doner Kebab Aberdeen, explained how he became interested in running the franchise.

He said: “I had my first taste of German Doner Kebab in Glasgow and knew there was an opportunity to bring it to Aberdeen.”

Mr Khaira worked with the Royal Bank of Scotland to fund the half-a-million-pound venture.

He added: “We’re committed to finding and building the right team for the store and are currently recruiting for 30 positions.”

The entrepreneurial pair already run several Pizza Hut locations across Aberdeen and Scotland, and will build on their previous success with their latest venture.

What can I get at German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen?

German Doner Kebab‘s menu is beloved by fans, featuring chicken, beef and vegetarian kebabs, burgers, doner spring rolls and paninis all made with the freshest ingredients.

Georgia Donald, from Royal Bank of Scotland, said she expects the new Union Street arrival to “flourish”.

She added: “Dal and Aman have shown entrepreneurial grit and strength, opening various hospitality-focused businesses since 2008 and weathering various storms.

“We are delighted to partner with them both as they bring a global brand to Aberdeen and help breathe life into the city centre.”