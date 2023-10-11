Aberdeen gran who has decorated garden for Halloween for 20 years cuts back amid scary power bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen gran who has decorated garden for Halloween for 20 years cuts back amid scary power bills

Michelle Porter has been spooked into scaling back due to the cost of living crisis.

By Shanay Taylor
A house in Aberdeen all decorated for Halloween.
Michelle Porter has decorated her house for Halloween for two decades. Image: Michelle Porter Date; Unknown

An Aberdeen gran who has decorated her home during Halloween for two decades is cutting back this year due to the cost of living crisis.

While Michelle Porter doesn’t shy away from turning her house into a haunted attraction, she is having to scale down the spook factor this year to save herself a frightening energy bill.

Michelle has become a famous figure in the neighbourhood, as her house is always fang-tastically decorated for the season.

For 20 years she has transformed her front garden into “a scene from a horror movie” – including decorations like coffins, skeletons, and scarecrows.

Halloween decorations in Aberdeen.
She has been forced to cut back this year. Image: Michelle Porter.

Normally the space outside her home is illuminated for weeks.

But due to the cost of living crisis, Michelle is being forced to keep her house in darkness until Halloween night, when she will light it up, like usual, for just a few hours.

“This year, I’ve had to cut back a bit because of the cost of living, so all of my light-up decorations will only go up on Halloween night for a few hours”, she said.

Despite what’s yet to come, Michelle has still managed to showcase an epic display of Halloween props, which she describes as a “mixture of everything.”

She said skeletons are a regular feature in the display. Image: Michelle Porter.

‘I’ve had to cut back this year’

To many, Halloween is considered an occasion that should only be celebrated on October 31.

However, for this local gran, the month of October is a time to return to the light-heartedness of childhood memories and “raise spirits within the community”.

A chucky doll is in the Halloween display.
A life-size Chucky doll is in the Halloween display this year. Image: Michelle Porter.

Michelle, who lives on Sandilands Drive, added that if she can put a smile on a child’s face, then her job is done.

Becoming a tradition in her household, she recalls all of the memories she has with her kids at this time of year.

“My children are all grown up now, but they loved it when they were little. And now my grandchildren love it”, she said.

Some of the decorations are handmade. Image: Michelle Porter.

It seems she is the ghostest with the mostest as every Halloween, close to 100 kids will go guising at her door.

She added: “Last year, I made around 80 bags of sweets for the children, and I ran out.

“So, this year, I’ve made 100 bags up. But, once they run out, that will be it. I just wouldn’t have enough for every child.”

References from The Nightmare Before Christmas can be seen. Image: Michelle Porter.

In the lead-up to Halloween, Michelle also welcomes nurseries and a local community centre that loves seeing the decorations.

Last week, she even had a six-year-old girl ask her when her decorations would be up.

She even decorated her house during covid. Image: Michelle Porter.

“She shouted over to ask me when my decorations were going up. It’s so cute, the children are delighted. I just like to see them smile”, she added.

A lot of the decorations are handmade, including a few statement props scattered around her garden this year.

Turning her garden into a graveyard, she has also thrown in some spooky ghouls, skeletons, and a pumpkin or two.

A tree features in the display, covered in pumpkins.
The tree has been recycled to use in the display. Image: Michelle Porter Date; Unknown

She added: “A few things are handmade from recycled materials. Whenever I notice something that could be of use, that people no longer want, I take it.

“A friend of mine made this year’s coffin from an old pallet. I was pleased with how it turned out.

“The dead-looking tree was also a scrap that someone threw out. I thought it would be perfect in my display.

Previous Halloween decorations from over the years. Image: Michelle Porter.

“I’ve collected a ton of decorations over the years, it allows me to change my theme every year.”

She says although times are difficult, she wishes “more people in the community would get involved.”

GALLERY: Your Halloween pictures from the north and north-east

