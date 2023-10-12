Night buses to return to boost Aberdeen economy this Christmas

Night bus services will soon return to the north-east making it easier for residents to travel home this festive season.

A number of late night services will be reintroduced to the Stagecoach Bluebird Timetable from October 20 to help boost the local economy and increase footfall.

The public transport initiative will also help encourage more people to enjoy the city’s restaurants, bars and all festive events while offering them a safe way home.

Night buses will run on Fridays and Saturdays from next week – coinciding with the return of Aberdeen Cocktail Week – and continue until January 14.

All buses will leave from the bus station at Union Square and cover areas, including Stonehaven, Portlethen, Westhill and Ellon.

Following feedback from customers, the bus company has also introduced a Deeside route heading to Banchory.

What night bus services will run from Aberdeen?

N6 Aberdeen to Westhill

Service N6 operates via Union Street, Holburn Junction, Queens Road, Kingswells Park & Ride, Westhill Interchange, Broadshade and Elrick.

These will leave Union Square at midnight, 1.30am and 3am.

N7 Aberdeen to Stonehaven

Service N7 operates via Union Street, Holburn Street, Great Southern Road, Marywell, Portlethen, Newtonhill and Chapelton, with the last journey extending to Stonehaven.

These will leave Union Square at 1am, 2am and 3am.

N9 Aberdeen to Inverurie

Service N9 operates via Union Terrace, Westburn Road, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, North Anderson Drive, Auchmill Road, Blackburn, Kintore and Inverurie.

These will leave Union Square at 12.30am and 2.30am.

N65 Aberdeen to Ellon

Service N65 operates via Union Street East, King Street, Ellon Road, Balmedie, Newburgh and Ellon.

These will leave Union Square at 12.30am, 2am and 3.30am.

N201 Aberdeen to Banchory

Service N201 operates via Union Street, Holburn Street, Great Western Road and North Deeside Road, serving Mannofield, Cults, Milltimber, Peterculter, Drumoak, Crathes and Banchory.

These will leave Union Square at 12.30am and 2.30am.

Stagecoach Bluebird is also offering some late night journeys heading towards Aberdeen city centre.

Cold leads to ‘long-term’ service

The return of the night buses has been made possible thanks to Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired following a successful trial period last Christmas.

Innes Walker, city centre manager for Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This will allow all to enjoy all the city centre has to offer – from bars and restaurants to live music, theatre shows and the Christmas Village, without worrying about how they will get home.

“We hope the buses will prove even more popular and successful than last year and could lead to a long-term, sustainable night-time bus service year-round.”

Daniel Laird, commercial director at Stagecoach North Scotland, added: “The timetables reflect Aberdeen’s popular routes to allow access for majority of pubgoers and hospitality staff, which will reduce pressure on taxi ranks.

“We are happy to contribute to the recovery of Aberdeen’s bustling nightlife.”