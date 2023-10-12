World’s first monument honouring Aberdeen’s ‘insulin pioneer’ unveiled at Duthie Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World’s first monument honouring Aberdeen’s ‘insulin pioneer’ unveiled at Duthie Park

The memorial stands in tribute to John J.R. Macleod who co-discovered insulin in 1922.

By Ellie Milne
John Macleod memorial in Duthie Park
The statue of John J.R. Macleod was unveiled at Duthie Park on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The world’s first monument honouring the life of Aberdeen’s little-known physiologist John J.R. Macleod has been unveiled at Duthie Park.

The life-size bronze and granite statue now takes pride of place within a newly expanded area of the park known as Macleod’s Corner.

Described as the “insulin pioneer”, Professor Macleod co-discovered the hormone in 1922 and won the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology the following year.

Close-up of John Macleod statue face in Duthie Park
The statue is dedicated to John J.R. Macleod who co-discovered insulin. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The unveiling of the memorial on Thursday celebrates the 100th anniversary of his prize – as well as the life and legacy of the medical hero.

The physiologist moved to the Granite City at age seven and attended Aberdeen Grammar School before studying medicine at Marischal College.

He went on to research diabetes in Canada which led to the discovery of Insulin – the most successful treatment for diabetes.

Macleod's Corner in Duthie Park
Macleod’s Corner in Duthie Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

John Macleod remembered at Duthie Park

To immortalise his work, John Otto founded the JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society with Kimberlie Hamilton and steered the project from concept to completion.

Kimberlie Hamilton and John Otto
Kimberlie Hamilton and John Otto with the statue. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “As someone who has been dependent on daily injections of insulin for the past 50 years, it has been a surreal but gratifying experience to watch this long-held dream become a reality.

“I feel a deep sense of gratitude to JJR Macleod for giving me life, along with millions of others with type one diabetes around the world.”

Ayrshire sculptor John McKenna has spent more than a year using the centuries-old “lost wax” casting process to bring the statue to life.

The Press and Journal on John Macleod statue
The Press and Journal features on the monument. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He used formal images and family photos to achieve the statue’s striking resemblance, which sits upon a Royal Parks bench and features a Press and Journal newspaper with a headline referring to his Nobel Prize.

The memorial includes a terrace made of reclaimed granite, donated by Aberdeen City Council, where all the sponsors’ names have been engraved, as well as two replica Victorian-era benches and a landscaped path leading to the site, named “World Insulin Way”.

John Macleod memorial at Duthie Park
“From all who owe their lives to insulin”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

First ‘storytelling statue’ in Scotland

The memorial is Scotland’s first and only “storytelling statue” so visitors can scan a QR code to hear the figure speak and watch a short documentary.

Professor Macleod’s family members were among a crowd of 300 guests in attendance at the Duthie Park event where the ceremonial ribbon was cut by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron.

John Macleod memorial QR code
Visitors can scan the QR code and hear John Macleod talk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

They were joined by academics, members of Clan Macleod, pupils from Aberdeen Grammar, Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Sandy Manson and Britain’s only surviving Victoria Cross recipient, John Cruickshank.

Aberdeen piper Ian Dallas and the Granite City Pipes & Drums also performed an original tune composed especially for the event, “Macleod’s Theme”.

George Boyne: Aberdeen’s modern researchers continue to honour diabetes pioneer with their work

