‘See you next month’: Readers react as SugarBird Wines open for bookings at Union Terrace Gardens

Excitement grows for wine fans who 'can't wait to visit' new bar in Aberdeen city centre.

By Ellie Milne
The luxurious interior planned for the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens, which will be home to SugarBird in the Gardens. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines
The luxurious upper floor planned for the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens, which will be home to SugarBird in the Gardens. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines.

The new SugarBird Wines venue in Union Terrace Gardens has been described as a “great addition” to the city.

Work is well under way to transform the double-storey Burns Pavilion into a luxury wine bar and events space ahead of its official opening in November.

Co-founders Ruth and Alex Grahame earlier announced a “milestone in the SugarBird journey” as bookings for the space were made available.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express readers shared their excitement at being able to visit the new spot very soon – and enjoy a glass of wine with a view.

SugarBird Wines founders Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Burns Pavilion in UTG.
SugarBird Wines founders Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Burns Pavilion in UTG. Image: SugarBird/Sam Brill.

Many people took to the comments on our Facebook posts after the latest news was shared about the events space.

With the festive season already on the minds of some, people were tagging their friends in the post to suggest the venue for their Christmas do or a birthday celebration.

One person wrote: “Can’t wait for our first visit,” while another asked: “Where can you book?”

Customers excited to enjoy a glass of wine at SugarBird in the Gardens

An online system has been launched so the public can book the space for their event of choice or enjoy a wine tasting – with more than 60 options on offer.

City centre neighbours of SugarBird Wines, Aberdeen Trinity Centre added: “We are so excited for this lovely local business, bring on Christmassy cosy wine nights”.

A number of people took the time to congratulate the owners, who also run a store on Union Grove, and wish them luck in their new venture.

One person wrote: “Well done folks, great addition to the city centre and there are plenty of us who can’t wait to share the experience with you.”

The planned outdoor terrace at Sugarbird at the Gardens, which is set to open in the Union Terrace Gardens Burns pavilion in November. Image: mage: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines
The planned outdoor terrace at Sugarbird at the Gardens. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines.

Another commented: “Congratulations looking forward to trying it. Fantastic addition to the city.”

The “stunning” interiors also caught the eye of many with future customers sharing their views on the “beautiful” space.

A reader wrote: “Just got our membership card through. All we need now is for the new unit to open. Can’t wait.”

“See you next month,” another added.

Fancy a wine with a view? Booking now open for SugarBird’s new space in Union Terrace Gardens

Conversation