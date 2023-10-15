These are the pets searching for their fur-ever homes

The Scottish SPCA is on the hunt for fur-ever homes for a selection of animals currently in its care.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak work tirelessly to find animals a new home – with demand higher than ever due to soaring household bills.

This week’s Pets of the Week include chickens, a duck, a bulldog and a Shetland pony.

Billie, Gregory and Clementine

Chandler and Joey’s ‘The Chick and The Duck’ became staple extras in the hit TV show Friends.

And now the animal charity is appealing for the right people to take on their own north-east version of the feathered friends.

(Please note that only responsible pet owners should apply…)

Billie, Gregory and Clementine are two chickens and a duck looking for a new home together.

Rupert and Agatha are also two chickens looking for a new home together. They have big personalities and will make any new owner laugh with their funny antics.

The Society are looking for a home which can provide them lots of room to roam and a coup where they can snuggle up together at night.

If you can give any of these pets a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Gigi

This beautiful American bulldog is currently in the care of the SSPCA but is in need of a forever home.

Gigi is a great girl who needs an owner who has the time and patience to help her become the best dog she can be.

She likes the company of other dogs but can bark when approaching them, and needs a bit of training on how to say hello properly.

The Society would like an owner who can help her continue with all the fantastic progress she has made at her centre.

Gigi is loving and affectionate, and would be a great fit for an active, adult-only home and requires a secure garden where she can play and relax off-lead.

If you can give Gigi her new home, please apply here.

Maggie

Maggie is a Shetland pony looking for a new home.

She is a 14-year-old pony who enjoys being pampered, will allow you to pick up her feet and is good with the farrier.

Maggie likes going on walks but sometimes needs a little encouragement. Due to her nervous nature, she needs an owner who has time and patience to help her come out of her shell.

If you can give Maggie her new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website here.