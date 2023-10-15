These are the pets searching for their fur-ever homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
These are the pets searching for their fur-ever homes

These animals are all looking for a new home after being cared for by the staff at the SSPCA rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire.

By Shanay Taylor
These pets are looking for their forever homes. Image: SSPCA.
These pets are looking for their forever homes. Image: SSPCA.

The Scottish SPCA is on the hunt for fur-ever homes for a selection of animals currently in its care.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak work tirelessly to find animals a new home – with demand higher than ever due to soaring household bills.

This week’s Pets of the Week include chickens, a duck, a bulldog and a Shetland pony.

Billie, Gregory and Clementine

Chandler and Joey’s ‘The Chick and The Duck’ became staple extras in the hit TV show Friends.

And now the animal charity is appealing for the right people to take on their own north-east version of the feathered friends.

(Please note that only responsible pet owners should apply…)

These pets are looking for their forever homes. Image: SSPCA.
These pets are looking for their forever homes. Image: SSPCA.

Billie, Gregory and Clementine are two chickens and a duck looking for a new home together.

Rupert and Agatha are also two chickens looking for a new home together. They have big personalities and will make any new owner laugh with their funny antics.

The Society are looking for a home which can provide them lots of room to roam and a coup where they can snuggle up together at night.

If you can give any of these pets a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Gigi

This beautiful American bulldog is currently in the care of the SSPCA but is in need of a forever home.

Gigi is a great girl who needs an owner who has the time and patience to help her become the best dog she can be.

Gigi is an American Bulldog looking for a new home. Image: SSPCA.
Gigi is an American Bulldog looking for a new home. Image: SSPCA.

She likes the company of other dogs but can bark when approaching them, and needs a bit of training on how to say hello properly.

The Society would like an owner who can help her continue with all the fantastic progress she has made at her centre.

Gigi is loving and affectionate, and would be a great fit for an active, adult-only home and requires a secure garden where she can play and relax off-lead.

If you can give Gigi her new home, please apply here.

Maggie

Maggie is a Shetland pony looking for a new home.

She is a 14-year-old pony who enjoys being pampered, will allow you to pick up her feet and is good with the farrier.

Maggie, the Shetland pony is in need of a loving home. Image: SSPCA.
Maggie, the Shetland pony is in need of a loving home. Image: SSPCA.

Maggie likes going on walks but sometimes needs a little encouragement. Due to her nervous nature, she needs an owner who has time and patience to help her come out of her shell.

If you can give Maggie her new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website here.

