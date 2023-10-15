Ally MacDonald hails Brora Rangers for securing Highland League Cup final berth

Player-manager Ally MacDonald is thrilled Brora Rangers will have the opportunity to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time in their history.

The Cattachs defeated Keith 6-1 at Dudgeon Park on Saturday to set up a final against Fraserburgh at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park on Sunday December 3.

Brora have won the Highland League Cup in 2016 and 2022 and MacDonald is keen to try to add to that record.

He said: “We want to be competing in all competitions.

“Getting to the final gives us that chance for a first bit of silverware. It won’t be easy because Fraserburgh are a very difficult team to play against.

“But we’re there, the boys are sharp and when it comes around we’ll look forward to it.

“I’d prefer to be in a team that’s expected to compete, get to finals and have that pressure in every game when it means something.

“The boys understand that and have shown it over the years, we’ll always try to take it further and further but right now we’re delighted to be in a final.”

At a blustery and rainy Dudgeon Park, Brora fell behind early on to Keith before responding emphatically.

MacDonald added: “We reacted well and scored two great goals to get ahead.

“Going into the second half it was about getting the next goal which is so key for us.

“We went and did that which relaxed us a bit and allows us to go and play. On the whole I felt we were deserving of the goals we scored.”

Visitors strike first

The Cattachs dominated possession in the early stages, but it was the Maroons who took the lead in the 13th minute.

Ryan Robertson’s ball in behind the home defence brought goalkeeper Logan Ross out of his box to clear, but he sent the ball straight to James Brownie who fired into the unguarded net from 35 yards.

However, it was only five minutes before Brora restored parity. Tom Kelly’s pass released Jordan MacRae on the right, he skipped around advancing goalkeeper Connor MacLeod and finished from a tight angle.

MacLeod then held a curler from Paul Brindle before Keith’s Jordan Cooper shot straight at Ross from 20 yards.

Brora gained the upper hand on 28 minutes. Another pass from Kelly on the right found MacRae in between centre-halves Adam Morrison and Lewis Coull before the striker threaded a fine finish past MacLeod at his near post.

As the interval approached MacLeod did well to deny Brindle after he played an excellent one-two with MacRae.

But three goals in a blistering nine-minute spell early in the second period won the tie for Brora.

In the 51st minute Kelly’s cross from the right found its way to Brindle who flicked the ball into the net on the rebound after MacLeod saved his first effort at close quarters.

Seven minutes later Max Ewan linked with Andrew Macrae on the right before slotting home from 12 yards.

On the hour mark the home side made it 5-1 when Martin Maclean’s header released Ewan in behind the Keith backline and he made no mistake.

Cattachs substitute James Wallace’s fine finish from just inside the box in the 78th minute completed the scoring.

Lessons to learn

Keith’s wait to reach a first final since winning this tournament in 2013 continues.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “It’s a disappointing result, we started the game quite well, got a goal up and it went downhill from there.

“The two goals we conceded in the first half were pretty avoidable, they’re balls down the side that I’d like to think we could defend better.

“At half-time we were saying we needed to contain things for the next 20 minutes playing against the wind.

“But we conceded three goals in a short space of time and the contest was over.

“It’s about trying to learn lessons, we thought we’d maybe got past losing goals in bunches.

“You don’t see top teams losing two or three goals in quick succession.

“If you lose one you need to find a way of getting through that next period when you’re under pressure.

“Game management was poor, there are positives for Keith in getting to a semi-final.

“But nobody remembers semi-finalists, you want to move forward and see if you can get to a cup final.”

Teams

Brora Rangers (4-4-2) – Ross 6, Kelly 8, Nicolson 7, Williamson 7, Cooper 7; Ewan 7 (Strachan 70), Gillespie 7 (Hardie 70), Maclean 8, Brindle 7 (Dingwall 65); J MacRae 8 (MacLeod 65), A Macrae 7 (Wallace 65).

Subs not used – MacDonald, Sutherland, Gamble, Gillan.

Keith (5-4-1) – MacLeod 7, Addison 6 (Wilson 79), Coull 6, Morrison 6, Robertson 6, Yeats 6 (Cheyne 61); Ironside 6 (Duncan 61), Killoh 6 (Lynch 61), Cooper 6, Brownie 7; Taylor 7 (Tough 73).

Subs not used – Smith, McKeown.

Referee – Gordon Morrison 6.

Man of the match – Jordan MacRae.