Ally MacDonald hails Brora Rangers for securing Highland League Cup final berth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ally MacDonald hails Brora Rangers for securing Highland League Cup final berth

The Cattachs defeated Keith 6-1 at Dudgeon Park in the semi-final of the competition.

By Callum Law
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage

Player-manager Ally MacDonald is thrilled Brora Rangers will have the opportunity to win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for the third time in their history.

The Cattachs defeated Keith 6-1 at Dudgeon Park on Saturday to set up a final against Fraserburgh at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park on Sunday December 3.

Brora have won the Highland League Cup in 2016 and 2022 and MacDonald is keen to try to add to that record.

He said: “We want to be competing in all competitions.

“Getting to the final gives us that chance for a first bit of silverware. It won’t be easy because Fraserburgh are a very difficult team to play against.

“But we’re there, the boys are sharp and when it comes around we’ll look forward to it.

“I’d prefer to be in a team that’s expected to compete, get to finals and have that pressure in every game when it means something.

Brora’s Alex Cooper, right, clears under pressure from Murray Addison of Keith

“The boys understand that and have shown it over the years, we’ll always try to take it further and further but right now we’re delighted to be in a final.”

At a blustery and rainy Dudgeon Park, Brora fell behind early on to Keith before responding emphatically.

MacDonald added: “We reacted well and scored two great goals to get ahead.

“Going into the second half it was about getting the next goal which is so key for us.

“We went and did that which relaxed us a bit and allows us to go and play. On the whole I felt we were deserving of the goals we scored.”

Visitors strike first

The Cattachs dominated possession in the early stages, but it was the Maroons who took the lead in the 13th minute.

Ryan Robertson’s ball in behind the home defence brought goalkeeper Logan Ross out of his box to clear, but he sent the ball straight to James Brownie who fired into the unguarded net from 35 yards.

However, it was only five minutes before Brora restored parity. Tom Kelly’s pass released Jordan MacRae on the right, he skipped around advancing goalkeeper Connor MacLeod and finished from a tight angle.

MacLeod then held a curler from Paul Brindle before Keith’s Jordan Cooper shot straight at Ross from 20 yards.

James Brownie, right, celebrates scoring for Keith against Brora with team-mate Jordan Cooper

Brora gained the upper hand on 28 minutes. Another pass from Kelly on the right found MacRae in between centre-halves Adam Morrison and Lewis Coull before the striker threaded a fine finish past MacLeod at his near post.

As the interval approached MacLeod did well to deny Brindle after he played an excellent one-two with MacRae.

But three goals in a blistering nine-minute spell early in the second period won the tie for Brora.

In the 51st minute Kelly’s cross from the right found its way to Brindle who flicked the ball into the net on the rebound after MacLeod saved his first effort at close quarters.

Brora’s Martin Maclean, left, tries to get away from James Brownie of Keith

Seven minutes later Max Ewan linked with Andrew Macrae on the right before slotting home from 12 yards.

On the hour mark the home side made it 5-1 when Martin Maclean’s header released Ewan in behind the Keith backline and he made no mistake.

Cattachs substitute James Wallace’s fine finish from just inside the box in the 78th minute completed the scoring.

Lessons to learn

Keith’s wait to reach a first final since winning this tournament in 2013 continues.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “It’s a disappointing result, we started the game quite well, got a goal up and it went downhill from there.

“The two goals we conceded in the first half were pretty avoidable, they’re balls down the side that I’d like to think we could defend better.

“At half-time we were saying we needed to contain things for the next 20 minutes playing against the wind.

“But we conceded three goals in a short space of time and the contest was over.

The Keith players celebrate James Brownie’s goal against Brora

“It’s about trying to learn lessons, we thought we’d maybe got past losing goals in bunches.

“You don’t see top teams losing two or three goals in quick succession.

“If you lose one you need to find a way of getting through that next period when you’re under pressure.

“Game management was poor, there are positives for Keith in getting to a semi-final.

“But nobody remembers semi-finalists, you want to move forward and see if you can get to a cup final.”

Teams

Brora Rangers (4-4-2) – Ross 6, Kelly 8, Nicolson 7, Williamson 7, Cooper 7; Ewan 7 (Strachan 70), Gillespie 7 (Hardie 70), Maclean 8, Brindle 7 (Dingwall 65); J MacRae 8 (MacLeod 65), A Macrae 7 (Wallace 65).
Subs not used – MacDonald, Sutherland, Gamble, Gillan.
Keith (5-4-1) – MacLeod 7, Addison 6 (Wilson 79), Coull 6, Morrison 6, Robertson 6, Yeats 6 (Cheyne 61); Ironside 6 (Duncan 61), Killoh 6 (Lynch 61), Cooper 6, Brownie 7; Taylor 7 (Tough 73).
Subs not used – Smith, McKeown.
Referee – Gordon Morrison 6.
Man of the match – Jordan MacRae.

More from Highland League

Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Dean Donaldson's first game in charge of Inverurie Locos ends in 2-0 defeat against…
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Huntly management team pen contract extensions
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Brora Rangers reach Highland League Cup final with win against Keith; Wins in the…
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie hopes next manager can take them to take next…
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Keith aim for final say
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
New boss Dean Donaldson excited by fresh challenge at Inverurie Locos
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Inverurie Locos confirm appointment of Dean Donaldson as new manager
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Turriff United advertise for new manager; Jamie Watt's time as interim Inverurie manager is…
Jordan MacRae, second from right, celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers in their win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage
Clachnacuddin manager hunt nearing conclusion with Highland League referee among main contenders
Ewen Macdonald celebrating a penalty
Goalie Ewen Macdonald keen to keep contributing after 50th Formartine United shut-out