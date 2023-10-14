Missing Marykirk teenager not seen for two days

Teenager Gabriel Jatkiewicz has been reported missing from Marykirk.

The 14-year-old was last seen two days ago on the afternoon of Thursday, October 12.

Police believe he may have travelled to the Arbroath area.

Officers are now appealing for help from the public to trace him.

Gabriel has short brown hair and is described as being white and 6ft tall.

He was wearing a green Columbia jacket, black joggers and white Nike trainers when last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3240 of October 12.