Pictures show huge crowds at pro-Palestine rally in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pictures show huge crowds at pro-Palestine rally in Aberdeen city centre

Hundreds gathered in Aberdeen to protest the conflict in Gaza.

By Ellie Milne
Palestine rally Aberdeen
Hundreds gathered in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of north-east residents have gathered in Aberdeen to protest the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Those in attendance at the rally were standing in solidarity with Palestine but calling for an end to violence to protect all civilians.

Protesters held pro-Palestine rallies across the UK on Saturday, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Speakers shared messages from people living in Gaza who have been left without electricity, clothes, water and food following an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Organisers also collected donations from protesters to go toward humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The demonstration was held in St Nicholas Square
The demonstration was held in St Nicholas Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Pro-Palestine rally in Aberdeen

The rally held in St Nicholas Square in Aberdeen was supported by a number of local groups and organisations, including the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC), Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) and CND North East Scotland.

Many held high Palestinian flags and signs stating “Stand with Gaza” and “Free Palestine”, while calling for humanitarian support and intervention.

One speaker shared the story of a former Aberdeen University student whose home has been “destroyed” in Gaza.

She sent a message to say the lives of her sons and parents are in “great jeopardy”.

Woman holds Palestine flag at rally in Aberdeen
Other protests were held in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Another shared an account from a father trapped in Gaza.

It said: “No electricity or water. No food. I have no clothes. I haven’t eaten for a day and a half. My daughter is in a very bad psychological state. Tell the world this is happening so they know.

“Tell the world I ‘m waiting to die with my baby in my arms. I’m still alive but I am amazed we’re still alive.”

On Saturday, the Scottish Government pledged £500,000 of funding to support projects providing access to clean water, food and shelter in Gaza.

Conflict escalating

Protesters brought signs and flags to the rally
Protesters brought signs and flags to the rally. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The event comes a week after Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since local elections in 2006, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

More than 1,000 people were killed while others were taken hostage on October 7.

In response, Israel launched air strikes which has increased the death toll to more than 2,200, while thousands more have been injured.

Palestinians were ordered to leave their homes in northern Gaza but the United Nations warned a “forced evacuation” would have devastating consequences.

It is not clear how many people remain in the north – but it is understood a million people have been displaced in one week.

Tonight, the Israeli military has said it is “preparing to implement a wide range of offensive operative plans”.

RAF Lossiemouth spy plane deployed to ‘stop terrorists getting weapons’ in Israel-Hamas war

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gabriel Jatkiewicz
Missing Marykirk teenager not seen for two days
Google Maps screenshot of A90 at Crimond
Two vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Crimond
Campaigners and residents outside Woodside Library
'Save our libraries': Campaigners make message clear at 140th birthday gala for Woodside Library
Fireworks lighting up the the sky.
Banff fireworks display cancelled due to 'increasing difficulties' and rising costs
Policeman standing next to motorcycle.
Teenager charged after altercation between motorcyclist and van driver in Aberdeen
2
Two years on from the murder of Sir David Amess and politicians are facing increasing levels of vitriol and abuse. : Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Why should anybody want to enter politics as it becomes increasingly toxic?
A pizza from Ellon's The Gaff. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Ellon
Students on the catwalk at St Margaret's School for Girls' cultural fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
St Margaret's School for Girls celebrates its 33 different nationalities with cultural fashion show
Family fear broken steps and handrail could lead to someone's death in Banchory. Pictured are Dorothy and George Cruickshank.
Banchory woman broke both wrists in plunge down uneven steps - that remain unfixed…
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week returns with affordable drinks, nostalgic tipples and plans to banish stereotypes