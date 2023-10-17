Points for pints: Here’s how you can trade in Tesco Clubcard rewards for Brewdog drinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Points for pints: Here’s how you can trade in Tesco Clubcard rewards for Brewdog drinks

The Ellon-founded pub chain has joined up with the supermarket giant to give punters money off.

By Graham Fleming
Shoppers can now exchange points for pints. Images from Shutterstock.
Shoppers can now exchange points for pints. Images from Shutterstock.

Shoppers who are partial to a pint can now take advantage of money off at the bar in exchange for Tesco Clubcard points.

Those filling up their shopping trolleys in the supermarket will be able to fill their glasses up at at Brewdog pubs afterwards with the scheme.

The collaboration is being adopted across the country with only few exceptions, so craft beer fans in Aberdeen and beyond will be able to take full advantage of the savings.

How the deal works

Every 50p worth of Tesco vouchers earned through shopping with their Clubcard can be turned into £1.00 to spend at Brewdog bars.

Meaning just 300 points equates to £6 off ice-cold pints. With 150 points, Clubcard members will see a reduction of over 50% on many of Brewdog’s iconic brews.

Anyone seeking to take advantage of the offer can do so at any three of their locations in the city, which are Gallowgate, Castlegate and Union Square.

However the deal is only valid for a maximum of two drinks per person.

Helping with the cost of living squeeze

James Watt, founder of the Scots brewery, said: “With an existing customer base of over 21 million active Clubcard members, we’re delighted to be the only restaurant Partner to offer pints in return for points.

James Watt at the Brewdog brewery in Ellon.

“Everyone is feeling the cost-of-living squeeze, so if we can help people with the cost of our beer where possible, you can bet your pint on it that we will.”

The only bars are exempt from the deal are those at Edinburgh Airport and all Edinburgh bars during the Fringe Festival or at Christmas time between December 13th to the 31st.

Hull, Huddersfield, Bradford and Upminster are also excluded.

The Press & Journal were invited to the Taste of Grampian in June where Brewdog returned to its roots in the north-east.

3 Scottish IPAs versus Brewdog’s Punk IPA: Who wins our taste test?

