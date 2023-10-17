Points for pints: Here’s how you can trade in Tesco Clubcard rewards for Brewdog drinks

Shoppers who are partial to a pint can now take advantage of money off at the bar in exchange for Tesco Clubcard points.

Those filling up their shopping trolleys in the supermarket will be able to fill their glasses up at at Brewdog pubs afterwards with the scheme.

The collaboration is being adopted across the country with only few exceptions, so craft beer fans in Aberdeen and beyond will be able to take full advantage of the savings.

How the deal works

Every 50p worth of Tesco vouchers earned through shopping with their Clubcard can be turned into £1.00 to spend at Brewdog bars.

Meaning just 300 points equates to £6 off ice-cold pints. With 150 points, Clubcard members will see a reduction of over 50% on many of Brewdog’s iconic brews.

Anyone seeking to take advantage of the offer can do so at any three of their locations in the city, which are Gallowgate, Castlegate and Union Square.

However the deal is only valid for a maximum of two drinks per person.

Helping with the cost of living squeeze

James Watt, founder of the Scots brewery, said: “With an existing customer base of over 21 million active Clubcard members, we’re delighted to be the only restaurant Partner to offer pints in return for points.

“Everyone is feeling the cost-of-living squeeze, so if we can help people with the cost of our beer where possible, you can bet your pint on it that we will.”

The only bars are exempt from the deal are those at Edinburgh Airport and all Edinburgh bars during the Fringe Festival or at Christmas time between December 13th to the 31st.

Hull, Huddersfield, Bradford and Upminster are also excluded.

The Press & Journal were invited to the Taste of Grampian in June where Brewdog returned to its roots in the north-east.