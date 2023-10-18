Stonehaven residents prepare for the worst ahead of Storm Babet despite £16 million flood prevention scheme being in place

Worried residents and businesses in Stonehaven are bracing themselves and taking precautionary measures ahead of Storm Babet’s arrival.

A red weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office, with the Aberdeenshire town anticipated to see “exceptional rainfall expected to cause severe flooding and disruption”.

The warning, which states there is a “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater”, will begin at 6pm tomorrow night and is in place until 12pm on Friday.

Residents of the town are no strangers to flooding, which has affected properties and businesses that are situated near the River Carron over many decades.

Just before Christmas in 2012, about 40 people were evacuated from their homes in Stonehaven after the river burst its banks, with water levels reaching waist high.

The town also suffered major flooding in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2009, which also caused the evacuation of nearby residents.

In August, the long-awaited £16 million flood protection scheme – designed to protect homes and businesses – was officially completed, raising hopes that future flooding will be alleviated.

The works, which saw the construction of walls, embankments, culverts and the alteration to five bridges, is designed to protect homes and businesses.

It is expected to reduce flood risk to 372 residential properties, two public utility sites, a school and an emergency service site.

As well as this, the scheme provides a 0.5% chance of likelihood that a certain level of flooding will occur, i.e., a one in 200 year event.

Despite the millions of pounds worth of improvements, residents are still being vigilant about what Storm Babet will bring to their doorsteps.

A number of businesses – including Charles McHardy Butcher and Charles Michie’s Pharmacy on Market Square – have put up floodgates, with sandbanks scattered at front doors in the town.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Wendy Agnew told The P&J that Aberdeenshire Council “are prepared” with whatever is thrown at them.

She said that the authority’s road department were out in the town today checking gullys and cleaning them up.

‘Had enough’ of flooding

When asked if she thought the new flood prevention scheme will withstand what is predicted, Councillor Agnew said she has “confidence” that it will, adding: “The next few days will prove if it’s going to work or not, but I would think it would work.”

Describing Stonehaven residents as being “very resilient”, she said they “have had enough” of flooding over the years.