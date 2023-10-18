Stonehaven residents prepare for the worst ahead of Storm Babet despite £16 million flood prevention scheme being in place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven residents prepare for the worst ahead of Storm Babet despite £16 million flood prevention scheme being in place

The red weather warning for rain, which covers the town, says there is a "danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater".

By Chris Cromar
Floodgate and sandbags in front of a door.
Businesses and residents of Stonehaven are bracing themselves for the worst. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Worried residents and businesses in Stonehaven are bracing themselves and taking precautionary measures ahead of Storm Babet’s arrival.

A red weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office, with the Aberdeenshire town anticipated to see “exceptional rainfall expected to cause severe flooding and disruption”.

The warning, which states there is a “danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater”, will begin at 6pm tomorrow night and is in place until 12pm on Friday.

Stonehaven flooding in December 2012.
Stonehaven residents are hoping that there will not be a repeat of the floods of December 2012. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Scotland.

Residents of the town are no strangers to flooding, which has affected properties and businesses that are situated near the River Carron over many decades.

Just before Christmas in 2012, about 40 people were evacuated from their homes in Stonehaven after the river burst its banks, with water levels reaching waist high.

The town also suffered major flooding in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2009, which also caused the evacuation of nearby residents.

Stonehaven Flood Prevention Scheme.
The flood prevention scheme was completed in August. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In August, the long-awaited £16 million flood protection scheme – designed to protect homes and businesses – was officially completed, raising hopes that future flooding will be alleviated.

The works, which saw the construction of walls, embankments, culverts and the alteration to five bridges, is designed to protect homes and businesses.

It is expected to reduce flood risk to 372 residential properties, two public utility sites, a school and an emergency service site.

A residential property with sandbags in front of door.
A residential property is preparing for the storm by putting sandbags at the front door. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

As well as this, the scheme provides a 0.5% chance of likelihood that a certain level of flooding will occur, i.e., a one in 200 year event.

Despite the millions of pounds worth of improvements, residents are still being vigilant about what Storm Babet will bring to their doorsteps.

A number of businesses – including Charles McHardy Butcher and Charles Michie’s Pharmacy on Market Square – have put up floodgates, with sandbanks scattered at front doors in the town.

Man standing outside Charles Michie's Pharmacy in Stonehaven.
Businesses, including Charles Michie’s Pharmacy, are preparing for the worst. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Wendy Agnew told The P&J that Aberdeenshire Council “are prepared” with whatever is thrown at them.

She said that the authority’s road department were out in the town today checking gullys and cleaning them up.

‘Had enough’ of flooding

When asked if she thought the new flood prevention scheme will withstand what is predicted, Councillor Agnew said she has “confidence” that it will, adding: “The next few days will prove if it’s going to work or not, but I would think it would work.”

Describing Stonehaven residents as being “very resilient”, she said they “have had enough” of flooding over the years.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

People talking ad laughing at the Whisky Mash
Whisky Mash Aberdeen: The local drinks to expect at this year's festival — plus…
Traffic on a rainy road
North-east drivers told 'do not travel' during life-threatening Storm Babet
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
All Aberdeen trains cancelled as hundreds of services axed during Storm Babet red rain…
The EE 4G mast at Rest and be Thankful is similar to the one due to be placed at the Invercauld Estate. Image: EE
Invercauld Estate 'eyesore' phone mast approved amid fears of storms wiping out signal
Michael Geddes. Image: Police
Cocaine-fuelled offshore worker chased and attacked female paramedic
Met Office red weather warning for Storm Babet in Aberdeenshire.
Rare RED 'danger to life' warning as Storm Babet to bring 18 hours of…
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
'No trains north': Operator cancels ALL services to region ahead of Storm Babet
Police outside of Hutcheon Court.
Man arrested and woman taken to hospital after vehicle collision in Aberdeen
A road closed sign on a flooded road
Storm Babet to cause travel disruption in the north and north-east as amber warning…
Ross Kemp posed with staff
Ross Kemp spotted in Aberdeen amidst mystery shoot

Conversation