North-east residents left days without power during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east residents left days without power during Storm Babet

It was a reminder of Storm Arwen for some households.

By Chris Cromar
Anne Farquharson standing at front door of house.
Anne Farquharson told The P&J that she is used to power cuts. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

A number of communities across the north-east have been left without power for days as a result of Storm Babet.

Homes near Maryfield Wood in Aberdeenshire, which is about seven miles from Banchory, on South Deeside Road, was one area severely affected.

The area was hit badly by Storm Arwen in November 2021, with some households being stranded without it for a number of weeks.

One local, Anne Farquharson, experienced significant power cuts for three weeks during that storm.

Residents well prepared

And Storm Babet left her without power once more.

Mrs Farquharson told The P&J she manages to get by and said because it tends to hit her home so frequently, she has become “used to it”.

She has a “little wee gas portable thing”, which allows her to heat water and have a water bottle.

Fallen trees lying on road.
Fallen trees impacted power lines during Storm Arwen, which led to many residents being without power for weeks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Emily Archer, who lives nearby, said her home’s power was out for about 24 hours – before being fixed by Scottish Southern and Electricity Networks.

Describing what it was like to go for a full day without power, Mrs Archer said it is “as good as it’s been”, especially after going without it for about a week during Storm Arwen.

‘Everybody seems OK’

She added: “It was fine, we have other places to go, so we can quickly escape. But I think everybody else seems OK.”

Thousands of properties across the north-east lost power after Storm Babet hit, however, these have now been restored.

It was so bad that SSEN deployed welfare vans in four locations across Aberdeenshire, which were Aberlour, Alford, Drumoak and Stonehaven respectively.

SSEN has confirmed customers impacted by power cuts – for more than 12 hours – are entitled to £30 per person for every day without power to cover the cost of food and drink.

Affected households should keep hold of receipts and claim costs back at the electricity firm’s website, whilst there is further compensation for those without power for more than 48 hours.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snowfall on the Cairngorms yesterday.
Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains
A957 road washed out after Storm Babet.
Slug road between Stonehaven and Deeside closed after parts of it 'washed out' during…
Seaton Park is showing the scars of Storm Babet.
Images show huge trees toppled by Storm Babet at Aberdeen's Seaton Park
storm babet Brechin caravan park
'I was on the phone to my daughter thinking I was going to die':…
Rape survivor Nikki Houston says she hopes her story will help other victims. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I died at the age of four': Aberdeen child rape survivor speaks out as…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a bus stop pervert and a nightmare neighbour
Duncan Houston was convicted of raping his daughter when she was just four years old. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen dad found guilty of raping daughter, 4, told to expect 'significant' prison sentence
House getting water pumped in Peterculter.
Power restored to thousands who lost supply during Storm Babet - with customers able…
In picture: Scott McNeil of the Bridgend Bar in Brechin during the clean-up. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Brechin pub owner loses £80k of renovations in Storm Babet but vows to reopen…
A huge hole in Bridge of Dun after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

Conversation