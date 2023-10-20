Steady trade for Blackface rams at Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steady trade for Blackface rams at Stirling

The 156 shearling rams averaged £1243 (+£233 for 10 fewer sold) and 38 ram lambs levelled at £1212 (-£239 for two fewer sold).

By Lynsey Clark
A steady trade and a five-figure top price ensured a successful Perth Ram Society sale of north-type Blackface rams at Stirling Mart.

It was the reserve champion from the pre-sale show – a shearling ram from Matthew Hamilton, Woolfords, West Calder, that led the trade, selling at £20,000.

By a home-bred son of a £4000 Woolfords, he sold to the Paterson family, Craigneich, Crieff, who were selling both north and south type Blackfaces, achieving a top of £3800.

The Woolfords team sold another shearling at £7000, a son of a £3500 Achdregnie, which went to the Duncans at Achdregnie, Glenlivet; the Smiths at Scarhill, Glenkindie; and Scott Robertson, Avonside flock, Dufftown.

The Hamiltons then bought the second top price at £9,000, which came from Cadogan Estates’ Auchnacloich flock at Amulree, managed by Archie and Ben Mackinnon.

He is by a home-bred son of an £8000 Hillhead of Mornish.

Shearlings from the Smiths’ Scarhill flock at Knowehead, Glenkindie, sold to £8000 for a son of an £18,000 Calla, which was also knocked down to the Woolfords flock.

From the same pen, another by the £18,000 Calla sire made £5000, to Northern Ireland buyers Owen McEvoy and M McAleer.

Best for Stephen Duncan’s Achdregnie flock, based at Glenlivet, was a £5000 bid for the pre-sale show champion, a shearling by a £550 Cathal Breslin ram.

He sold to G Breslin, Donegal, Ireland.

Others from Achdregnie made £4500, to David Baillie, Calla, Carnwath, and £3500, to Conway Bros, Omagh.

Ram lambs peaked at £8000 for one from the Shearer family’s Hillhead of Morinsh consignment from Glenlivet.

That one, a son of a £6000 Eastmill, out of a ewe by a £3000 Achdregnie, sold to the judge Phil Stewart, Bomakelloch, Keith.

Lambs from the Baillies’ Calla pen sold up to £5000 to M Smyth, Macosquin, Coleraine, while one from Woolfords made £3800 to Sam Adams, Broughshane, Ballymena.

*At the sale of south-type Blackfaces, 593 shearling rams averaged £1121, while 111 ram lambs averaged £955.

Top price was £16,000 for a shearling from Willie and Ewan Bennie, Merkins, Gartocharn.

A son of a £6000 Nunnerie, he sold to Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, Biggar, and Alastair MacArthur, Nunnerie, Elvanfoot.

At £14,000, the Dunlop family, Elmscleugh, Dunbar, sold a son of a £32,000 Elmscleugh, to Robert Cockburn, Hill of Errol, Errol; Allan Wight, Midlock, Crawford, and the MacArthurs at Nunnerie.

Best for Ian Hunter’s Dalchirla consignment from Crieff, was £8000, for a shearling by a home-bred son of £45,000 Nunnerie, to Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, and Billy Renwick, Blackhouse, Yarrow.

Another from Dalchirla made £6500 to Robert Flett, Crackaig, Inverness, and PA Junor, Ballachraggan, Torness.

Also selling north was one at £8000 from Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, a son of a £14,000 Glenrath, to Kenny and John Matheson, Milton of Aberarder, and Robert Mackenzie, The Glebe, Boat of Garten.

Stephen Duncan’s south type Livet pen peaked at £6500, for one by an £11,000 Craigdarroch, selling to S Robson, Toft House, Otterburn, with another at £5000 to Billy Graham, Craigdarroch, Sanquhar.

South type ram lambs topped at £15,000, from Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk.

Sired by £160,000 Dyke, that one went to David Morrison, Dalwyne, Girvan.

The Taylor family at Dall, Killin, paid £11,000 for a ram lamb by an £8000 Dyke, from the Rorisons’ Clonrae flock.

Brothers Lewis and Ryan Smith, Towiemore, Keith, topped at £6500 for a son of a £13,000 Glenrath, out of an Auldhouseburn ewe, to Auchnafree Estate, Retford, and the Marbrack flock.

