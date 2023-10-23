Highland MSP Donald Cameron pays tribute to his dad, clan chief and former Lord Lieutenant of Inverness

Conservative MSP for Highlands and Islands Donald Cameron has paid tribute to his father and clan leader Donald Angus Cameron of Lochiel, who died on Thursday at the age of 77.

Mr Cameron – who died at his residency in Achnacarry Castle, near Fort William – was well-known in the Highlands, serving as honorary Lord Lieutenant of Inverness between 2002 and 2021.

Educated at Harrow, he was the 27th chief of Clan Cameron and had previously served as Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Inverness between 1986 and 2002.

Described by his son as “the most courageous and loving” man, he was also the former president of the Highland Society of London charity (1994-1997) and was appointed in 2017 as a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Clan chief’s family ‘devastated’

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said: “My whole family is devastated by the sudden death of my father last week.

“He was the most courageous and loving of men, who adored his family, friends and the wider community in Lochaber.

“As clan chief and Lord Lieutenant of Inverness, he was at the heart of life in the West Highlands and although he lived with MS for many years, he was always positive and uncomplaining.

“We will miss him greatly but are comforted by the many messages of condolence we have received from people at home and abroad.”