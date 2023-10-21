Travel chaos as roads closed, cars stuck and people stranded during third day of Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Travel chaos as roads closed, cars stuck and people stranded during third day of Storm Babet

The A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee will remain closed until at least tomorrow morning.

By Chris Cromar
Cars driving through flooded water in Aberdeenshire.
Vehicles driving through water on the A944 Westhill to Dunect road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Storm Babet has been causing major disruption on roads across the region, with it being confirmed the A90 will remain closed today.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the route, which connects Aberdeen and Dundee, will remain shut between Stonehaven and the latter until at least tomorrow morning.

The route closed yesterday after Storm Babet hit the region, which saw hundreds of people evacuated from their homes in the Angus town of Brechin due to severe flooding.

Flooded roads near Kintore.
The River Don near Kintore Golf Club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A post on Facebook by Traffic Scotland said: “A full inspection will be carried out in daylight hours on Sunday. Local access to Brechin will remain.”

The red and amber weather warnings, which were in place from Thursday, has now ended, however, disruption remains.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for rain until 11.59pm tonight.

The River Don was flowing high at Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Met Office says “another spell of heavy rain will bring further flooding to parts of eastern and northern Scotland”.

With the A90 remaining shut, this is causing not just disruption to motorists, but to public transport as well.

Megabus has said that due to “ongoing weather issues”, they are unable to provide services between. Aberdeen and Dundee.

Issues affecting supermarket supplies

However, they have announced that passengers booked on any of these services will be refunded within the next seven days.

Due to the major route’s closure, it has resulted in supermarkets in the north-east having bare shelves.

Most of ScotRail services in the north and north-east are still off, although tomorrow’s services from Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness will still be on.

Kintore railway station and flooding.
Kintore station was empty today, amid the nearby flooding. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

As well as this, services on the West Highland Line from Glasgow Queen Street will carry on as normal.

Tomorrow’s scheduled ScotRail trains between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street will start and terminate at Dundee, while the service between Inverness and Aberdeen will begin and end at Elgin.

The ones between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are off.

Road closed in Inverurie.
Some roads were closed across the region. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, engineering works are to take place tomorrow on the railway line between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, Thurso and Wick respectively.

Elsewhere across the region, floods hit roads, with problems at the Toll of Birness, which links Ellon to both Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Flooding in Aberdeenshire.
The north-east has felt the full force of Storm Babet. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The A98 route between Banff and Macduff was closed, as was the Bridge of Feugh near Banchory, which was shut due to rising water levels.

In Fetterangus in Aberdeenshire, a road in the village was shut by police after being severely flooded.

Earlier today there were reports of a mini stranded in flood water on the B974 near Strachan.

Storm Babet live updates: Aberdeenshire residents warned ‘do not travel’ as flooding causes major disruption

