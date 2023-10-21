Travel chaos as roads closed, cars stuck and people stranded during third day of Storm Babet

Storm Babet has been causing major disruption on roads across the region, with it being confirmed the A90 will remain closed today.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the route, which connects Aberdeen and Dundee, will remain shut between Stonehaven and the latter until at least tomorrow morning.

The route closed yesterday after Storm Babet hit the region, which saw hundreds of people evacuated from their homes in the Angus town of Brechin due to severe flooding.

A post on Facebook by Traffic Scotland said: “A full inspection will be carried out in daylight hours on Sunday. Local access to Brechin will remain.”

The red and amber weather warnings, which were in place from Thursday, has now ended, however, disruption remains.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for rain until 11.59pm tonight.

The Met Office says “another spell of heavy rain will bring further flooding to parts of eastern and northern Scotland”.

With the A90 remaining shut, this is causing not just disruption to motorists, but to public transport as well.

Megabus has said that due to “ongoing weather issues”, they are unable to provide services between. Aberdeen and Dundee.

Issues affecting supermarket supplies

However, they have announced that passengers booked on any of these services will be refunded within the next seven days.

Due to the major route’s closure, it has resulted in supermarkets in the north-east having bare shelves.

Most of ScotRail services in the north and north-east are still off, although tomorrow’s services from Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness will still be on.

As well as this, services on the West Highland Line from Glasgow Queen Street will carry on as normal.

Tomorrow’s scheduled ScotRail trains between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street will start and terminate at Dundee, while the service between Inverness and Aberdeen will begin and end at Elgin.

The ones between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are off.

Meanwhile, engineering works are to take place tomorrow on the railway line between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, Thurso and Wick respectively.

Elsewhere across the region, floods hit roads, with problems at the Toll of Birness, which links Ellon to both Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

The A98 route between Banff and Macduff was closed, as was the Bridge of Feugh near Banchory, which was shut due to rising water levels.

In Fetterangus in Aberdeenshire, a road in the village was shut by police after being severely flooded.

Earlier today there were reports of a mini stranded in flood water on the B974 near Strachan.