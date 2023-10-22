Floodwater to FREEZE as ice warning issued across north and north-east

The north and north-east have now been hit with a new yellow weather warning – but this time it is for ice.

Just as residents began to feel a sense of relief when red and amber weather warnings for rain and wind caused by Storm Babet were lifted, it seems a cold spell is now on its way.

The Met Office has issued a brand new yellow warning for ice across most of Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

Other affected areas include Inverness, Aviemore, Elgin, Banff, Stonehaven, Montrose and Aviemore.

Ice warning in place from 9pm tonight

There is a chill in the air for many of us this morning thanks to the clearing skies overnight This has allowed a few spots in the north of the UK to fall below freezing with southern areas falling to mid-single figures pic.twitter.com/RoU0G35hJA — Met Office (@metoffice) October 22, 2023

The warning is set to come into force from 9pm tonight and is expected to last until 9am tomorrow morning.

Icy patches may cause some disruption to travel on Monday morning as there are likely to be icy conditions on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Ice warning comes one day after Storm Babet causes chaos across the region

The new warning comes less than a day after Storm Babet battered the north and north-east, leaving nothing but destruction in its path.

Storm Babet caused many parts of the country to flood, as towns including Inverurie, Kintore and Brechin were all severely impacted.

Although the storm may have passed, residents will now have to fear the impacts still to come.

You can read more about the devastating impacts caused by Storm Babet here.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing tonight, causing many areas to ice over.

The Met Office is also warning residents of the icy conditions as some injuries caused by slips and falls on icy surfaces can be expected.

Further information on the latest change in weather can be found here.

What’s the weather like in Aberdeen and Inverness today?

The forecast across Grampian today is mostly dry and bright this afternoon, with a cold and frosty spell expected later this evening.

Locals can expect a cold night with some frost and icy patches and a minimum temperature of -1 °C.

The forecast across the Highlands today is mostly bright with a few showers in the west and dry elsewhere.

Those in the Inverness and surrounding areas can expect a cold night with a frost and some fog patches, with a minimum temperature of -2 °C.