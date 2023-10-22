Floodwater to FREEZE as ice warning issued across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Floodwater to FREEZE as ice warning issued across north and north-east

First came wind and rain and now the region is going to be struck by ice as the Met Office issues new warning for ice across the north and north-east.

By Shanay Taylor
Met Office weather warning for ice.
Yellow warning for ice across north and north-east has been issued by the Met Office. Image: The Met Office.

The north and north-east have now been hit with a new yellow weather warning – but this time it is for ice.

Just as residents began to feel a sense of relief when red and amber weather warnings for rain and wind caused by Storm Babet were lifted, it seems a cold spell is now on its way.

The Met Office has issued a brand new yellow warning for ice across most of Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

Other affected areas include Inverness, Aviemore, Elgin, Banff, Stonehaven, Montrose and Aviemore.

Ice warning in place from 9pm tonight

The warning is set to come into force from 9pm tonight and is expected to last until 9am tomorrow morning.

Icy patches may cause some disruption to travel on Monday morning as there are likely to be icy conditions on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Ice warning comes one day after Storm Babet causes chaos across the region

The new warning comes less than a day after Storm Babet battered the north and north-east, leaving nothing but destruction in its path.

Storm Babet caused many parts of the country to flood, as towns including Inverurie, Kintore and Brechin were all severely impacted.

Although the storm may have passed, residents will now have to fear the impacts still to come.

The River Don was flowing high at Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

You can read more about the devastating impacts caused by Storm Babet here.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing tonight, causing many areas to ice over.

The Met Office is also warning residents of the icy conditions as some injuries caused by slips and falls on icy surfaces can be expected.

Further information on the latest change in weather can be found here.

What’s the weather like in Aberdeen and Inverness today?

The forecast across Grampian today is mostly dry and bright this afternoon, with a cold and frosty spell expected later this evening.

Locals can expect a cold night with some frost and icy patches and a minimum temperature of -1 °C.

The forecast across the Highlands today is mostly bright with a few showers in the west and dry elsewhere.

Those in the Inverness and surrounding areas can expect a cold night with a frost and some fog patches, with a minimum temperature of -2 °C.

Storm Babet: Weather warning finally LIFTED but disruption continues

