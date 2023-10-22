Car-meet held in Aberdeen to remember 22-year-old motorcyclist one month on from death

A car meet-up took place at Aberdeen beach today in memory of keen motorcyclist Adam Lawson.

The 22-year-old, from Bridge of Don, died following a collision between his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a Nissan Qashqai near the Charleston flyover on September 22.

Friends and family – including his mum Paula, dad Scott and sister Danielle – came together at the Beach Ballroom at 2pm today to set off flares and balloons.

Car horns were also sounded at the event, which was dubbed “Adam’s Mini Meet Forever 22” and organised by one of his closest friends Lewis Welsh, who said he “meant the world to me”.

Mr Welsh said that he is “absolutely heartbroken” by the loss of his friend, who he described as being “like a little brother”.

“All of his friends have come here to be together. I couldn’t have done it all by myself.”

‘Very tragic’

Another friend of Adam’s at the meet was Dee Malone, who had an “RIP Adam” number plate on his car in respect of him.

He described him as a “great guy” that “had a place in everybody’s heart”, adding: “The fact that it’s happened is just very tragic.”

Adam’s dad Scott is also keen biker and his friend Ally Shewan came with his motorbike to show his support to the family.

He said the turnout was “very impressive” and that the loss of Adam is “very, very sad”.

Dad Scott said Adam would have been “absolutely delighted” by the turnout, adding: “He’ll be up there smiling and looking down.

“We knew he was well liked, but we didn’t know how much people he actually touched.”

With Storm Babet clearing away and a bright and sunny day bringing large crowds to the beach, he said his son “has definitely been looking over us and keeping everything going”.

Mum Paula said she has been “overwhelmed again” by the support shown by his friends.

A number of those attending the meet had adorned their cars with “Forever 22” stickers.

In the days after Adam’s death, balloons, flowers and motorbike gloves were left at the side of the road where the collision happened.

And on the day of Adam’s funeral, earlier this month, traffic came to a standstill as bikers led a procession to pay their respects to him as he was taken to Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes to be laid to rest.

He was brought there in a Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike hearse, in a fighting tribute to the 22-year-old, as this was his favourite type of bike.