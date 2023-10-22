Gallery: Star Wars cosplayers among crowds flocking to Aberdeen Beach as storm lifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Star Wars cosplayers among crowds flocking to Aberdeen Beach as storm lifts

Our images show how quickly conditions turned after Storm Babet passed... And it looked like some visitors may have headed here from the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Star Wars fans were seen at a busy Aberdeen beach now that the weather has turned from Storm Babet.
Star Wars fans were seen at a busy Aberdeen beach now that the weather has turned from Storm Babet. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Many took advantage of Storm Babet finally lifting by heading to Aberdeen Beach today.

Most wrapped up warm as they enjoyed being back outdoors after days of treacherous weather, the slight chill nothing compared to merciless wind and rain.

But some took it a step further than that…

A pair of bold Star Wars fans decided to shield themselves from the elements by dressing up in the space armour of characters from spin-off series The Mandalorian.

Perhaps they were blown off course on their way to a sci-fi convention, or maybe they were getting in some early practice for Halloween.

Nevertheless, they were among many enjoying the surprisingly warm weather, and our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the sunny scenes.

Crowds flock to Aberdeen Beach after Storm Babet

Can you spot anyone you recognise? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bustling scenes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Posing for a picture. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
This pair enjoy looking out into the horizon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The wild seas washed up various items, including this tree. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
You might think this was the height of summer! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Mandalorian-inspired duo at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Many people made the most of the sunny Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Did you spot this pair in <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mandalorian" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mandalorian</a> attire at Aberdeen Beach? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All ages had fun down by the sea. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A buoy floating at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The scenes played out as weather experts lifted the warnings in place since Babet first struck.

However, things could get worse again soon – with a new ice warning in place.

Elsewhere, people in Peterculter told us about their “narrow escape” as water from an overflowing burn threatened to flood their homes.

Others ventured to Seaton Park to enjoy the weather, where signs of the storm were clear:

Images show huge trees toppled by Storm Babet at Aberdeen’s Seaton Park

Conversation