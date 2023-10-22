Gallery: Star Wars cosplayers among crowds flocking to Aberdeen Beach as storm lifts

Many took advantage of Storm Babet finally lifting by heading to Aberdeen Beach today.

Most wrapped up warm as they enjoyed being back outdoors after days of treacherous weather, the slight chill nothing compared to merciless wind and rain.

But some took it a step further than that…

A pair of bold Star Wars fans decided to shield themselves from the elements by dressing up in the space armour of characters from spin-off series The Mandalorian.

Perhaps they were blown off course on their way to a sci-fi convention, or maybe they were getting in some early practice for Halloween.

Nevertheless, they were among many enjoying the surprisingly warm weather, and our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the sunny scenes.

Crowds flock to Aberdeen Beach after Storm Babet

The scenes played out as weather experts lifted the warnings in place since Babet first struck.

However, things could get worse again soon – with a new ice warning in place.

Elsewhere, people in Peterculter told us about their “narrow escape” as water from an overflowing burn threatened to flood their homes.

Others ventured to Seaton Park to enjoy the weather, where signs of the storm were clear: