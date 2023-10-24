Keith cooperage plan promising 40 jobs refused because of road problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Keith cooperage plan promising 40 jobs refused because of road problems

But all is not lost - councillors are keen for the applicant to sit down with officers to find a way forward for the development.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor John Cowe felt further talks would have resolved issues with a planning application for a cooperage in Keith, and secured 40 jobs for the town. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Councillor John Cowe felt further talks would have resolved issues with a planning application for a cooperage in Keith, and secured 40 jobs for the town. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Plans for a cooperage in Keith that would bring 40 jobs to the town has been refused.

But councillors are keen for the applicant to sit down with officers to find a way forward for the development.

Isla Cooperage put forward a proposal for a site adjacent to Kynoch Park, for a cooperage, offices, staff facilities and infrastructure.

40 new jobs

However officers recommended refusal on grounds the plans did not include adequate road links to other land in the area marked for development.

There were also concerns the applicant did not provide enough information on steps to minimise risks to the environment.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee took over an hour to come to a decision on the Keith cooperage proposal at a meeting on Tuesday.

Keith and Cullen councillor Theresa Coull said: “I’m very much in favour of this going ahead, and to see if we can come to some sort of compromise.”

Keith and Cullen councillor Theresa Coull. Image: DC Thomson

Fellow ward member Donald Gatt asked if it were possible to defer the application so issues could be resolved.

However officers told them deferral was not an option. A decision had to be made on the plans in front of members.

John Cowe, councillor for Heldon and Laich said: “I just think it’s very unfortunate that this plan has come forward.

Keith cooperage plans ‘unfortunate’

“Because with further consultation, the issue could have been resolved and we could have had 40 jobs in Keith.”

Jim Grant is head of economic development and growth. He told the meeting consultations had been held with the applicant.

And there was an opportunity to appeal a decision if the plan was refused.

Mr Grant said he would be “quite happy” to sit down with the applicant again and see if more could be done.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt.

Members unanimously agreed with officer recommendations to refuse the Keith cooperage proposal.

However they urged the applicant to get round the table with Moray Council officers to resolve access and environmental issues.

More from Moray

The Stewart family surrounded by Halloween decorations in front garden.
In Pictures: Frightening decorations light up Forres home with spooktacular display for Halloween
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness of sexual offences against two women who were aged from 7 and 10 years old at the time of his crimes Picture shows; William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness . N/A. Supplied by Facebook (William McGregor) / DC Thomson (Inverness Justice Centre) Date; Unknown
'He ruined my life': Paedophile pensioner raped girl, 7, who spoke out three decades…
Brown bin with lid open.
Moray garden waste collections to go up by 39% next year to help close…
Drawing impression of Russell Construction's new home.
New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park
You sent us your pictures in their droves last Halloween. Image: DC Thomson
Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Scotrail trains to Aberdeen and Inverness cancelled with shuttle service in place
Multiple vans parked on Elgin High Street on Plainstones.
Illegal parking on Elgin High Street: Warnings 'lives being put at risk' by drivers…
10
fishing trawler
Scottish Fishermen's Federation: 'Don't demonise our industry'
Fran Hutton with her Muscovy duck dave
Can you rescue 'Dave the duck'? Lossiemouth paddleboarders wanted to help catch escaped bird
Holly Lazenby of Lazy bean, with her laptop
Moray mum with love for creative arts opens online store and reveals long-term ambition…

Conversation