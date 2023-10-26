Calls for action to remove ‘eyesore’ abandoned caravan in Johnshaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for action to remove ‘eyesore’ abandoned caravan in Johnshaven

The caravan has been sitting on the foreshore across from the Wairds Park Campsite on Beach Road for the last six weeks.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Joann Beattie next to the abandoned caravan in Johnshaven
Joann Beattie next to the abandoned caravan in Johnshaven. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Residents in Johnshaven are pleading with Aberdeenshire Council to remove an abandoned caravan amid fears vandals may torch it.

The caravan has been sitting on the foreshore across from the Wairds Park Campsite on Beach Road for six weeks now but no-one has come forward to claim it.

Secretary of Benholm and Johnshaven Community Council, Joann Beattie, is asking the local authority to take action to move the “eyesore” from the picturesque shoreline.

The abandoned caravan at Johnshaven. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

It has been reported several times to Aberdeenshire Council. Police are also aware, however the caravan remains in place.

Joann said it has been sitting so long it has attracted the attention of vandals.

And with November 5 just around the corner, she said there is a “real danger” youngsters may decide to set fire to it causing danger to themselves and others.

‘It’s terrible, why dump it?’

As part of her community council duties, Joann travels around the village once a week on her disabled scooter to see if there is anything she needs to take note of.

However, this is starting to become a problem as she is approached by residents who are demanding answers to the ongoing issue.

The caravan sits across from the Wairds Park Campsite on Beach Road. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

She explained: “People are coming up to me and I’m getting poked, ‘You’re on the community council aren’t you? Do you know about this caravan? What’s the community council going to do about it?’

“The community council can’t do anything about it apart from report it.”

“It’s terrible, why dump it?”

She added: “I can appreciate Aberdeenshire Council wants to be sure it has been abandoned but they have had six weeks to do something about it.”

Worries vandals will ‘throw a match’ in caravan

In recent days, Joann has noticed more rubbish has been placed in and around the caravan but she is worried there is a reason for this.

“I’ve got a funny feeling that with Guy Fawkes night coming up, if it’s not moved somebody will just throw a match in and have a bonfire,” she said.

Mugs, plates, cushions and even teabags have been left behind in the caravan. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“People coming to the caravans in the Wairds Park have been complaining about this being across from them.

“If it’s a burnt out wreck it’s going to be even worse.”

Over the weekend the caravan fell into an even worse state as its windows were smashed due to Storm Bebet.

The caravan’s broken windows lie on the ground. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Joann said: “When it was windy at the weekend, I was hoping it would blow onto the beach – but no such luck.

“I will be absolutely delighted if it does get moved because I’m having a hard time.”

Johnshaven to hit the small screen

Johnshaven is due to feature on television later this year as part of the BBC series Villages by the Sea.

Joann was chosen to take part thanks to her strong knowledge of the village as well as being a member of the Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Society.

She spoke to the show’s presenter, archaeologist Ben Robinson, about the village’s fishing history and how people used to live in its old fishing cottages.

The caravan owner has broken the ‘no overnight parking’ rule. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He told her that other places which have featured in the programme have experienced a huge increase of visitors – sometimes by as much as 90%.

But Joann is worried the abandoned caravan will be an unwelcome sight to those visiting Johnshaven.

“If we go to all this trouble to try and get people into the village, they go to park in the caravan park and they see this eyesore straight across from them. It’s not nice.

“We do not want people to come here having seen the programme to find such a mess.”

What will the council do about it?

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman confirmed the local authority was aware of the abandoned caravan.

Aberdeenshire Council has taken action to remove the caravan. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He said: “We have started the process for its removal by placing a notice on the caravan asking for the owner —or anyone with information— to come forward.

“This is a required step before it can be moved.

“We need to give the owner a chance to come forward and claim their property.

“In most cases, an owner does come forward with an explanation as to why the vehicle is there.”

However, the spokesman said the council would eventually remove the caravan if no-one claims it within two weeks.

The local authority will place a final 24-hour notice on it by the end of the week and then arrange for it to be moved.

