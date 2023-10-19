Miles of north-east coast smothered in sea foam due to Storm Babet

Miles of north-east shores have been covered in sea foam during Storm Babet.

Torrential rain and winds of 70mph have been tearing through the region throughout the day during the first red weather warning since Storm Arwen in 2021.

Shores along the coastline have been covered in white after the strong winds created a large amount of sea foam, also known as spume.

The snow-looking substance is formed when big waves that contain dissolved organic matter, such as proteins and fats, break into the sand.

According to experts, this is a good sign of a “productive ecosystem”.

And the north-east is no stranger to it, with sea foam often appearing at the region’s seaside on cold days with high winds.

Our photographers have been out and about today, capturing some wild images and video of the severe weather.