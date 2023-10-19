Miles of north-east coast smothered in sea foam due to Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Miles of north-east coast smothered in sea foam due to Storm Babet

The north-east seaside has turned white after strong winds created a large amount of sea foam.

Storm Babet sea foam at Lossiemouth beach.
Sea foam at Lossiemouth. Image: Janet Wilkinson/Supplied.
By Denny Andonova

Miles of north-east shores have been covered in sea foam during Storm Babet.

Torrential rain and winds of 70mph have been tearing through the region throughout the day during the first red weather warning since Storm Arwen in 2021.

Shores along the coastline have been covered in white after the strong winds created a large amount of sea foam, also known as spume.

The snow-looking substance is formed when big waves that contain dissolved organic matter, such as proteins and fats, break into the sand.

Aberdeen beach has been covered in sea foam. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

According to experts, this is a good sign of a “productive ecosystem”.

And the north-east is no stranger to it, with sea foam often appearing at the region’s seaside on cold days with high winds.

Our photographers have been out and about today, capturing some wild images and video of the severe weather.

The sand at Aberdeen beach is nowhere to be seen as sea foam covers the whole area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wild seas at Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stormy photos from Johnshaven. Image: Stan Wright/Supplied.
Image: Stan Wright/Supplied.
Waves crashing at Aberdeen lighthouse during Storm Babet.
Waves crashing at Aberdeen lighthouse during Storm Babet. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Storm Babet sea foam at Aberdeen beach
Aberdeen beach covered with sea foam. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson.
Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson.

Storm Babet live updates: Thousands without power as north and north-east communities brace for ‘danger to life’ floods

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Babet in Peterhead.
Full list of postcodes affected by power cuts as over 3,000 homes suffer outages…
Sea foam blown from Aberdeen beach during Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Everything you need to know as two months worth of rain expected…
AN SUV in Aberdeen City Centre
Poll: As Edinburgh SUV ban is considered, should Aberdeen do the same?
Huge waves crash at Aberdeen Beach as the city is hit by Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Early pictures and videos show the north-east being battered by 22ft waves…
Breaking news image.
Rest centres being set up in Aberdeenshire amid 'danger to life' flood alert
Max Milligan leaving Aberdeen SC after being found guilty of theft by housebreakings. Pic by Danny. Double ID bar officer.
Aberdeen addict stalked mum for cash to fund 'out of control' drug habit
Picture shows; KLM flight during Storm Babet. Aberdeen airport.
Moment KLM plane struggles to land at Aberdeen airport as Storm Babet batters region
The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Turriff's Fife Arms Hotel given official seal of approval to keep outdoor area
Ronald Forbes previously featured in The Press and Journal in 2004 about an issue with his car. Image: DC Thomson
Man fined over racist taunt in furious garden bench row
Robert Gordon's School pupils
Robert Gordon's pupils share musical job advert in search for new headteacher

Conversation