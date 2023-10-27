Aberdeenshire set for another weekend of heavy rain as yellow warning EXTENDED to Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire set for another weekend of heavy rain as yellow warning EXTENDED to Monday

The Met Office's second yellow warning means some could see heavy rain into the beginning of next week.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The River Dee during Storm Babet.
The River Dee during Storm Babet.

The Met Office has added another yellow warning for parts of Aberdeenshire, meaning some areas could see heavy rain into Monday.

The weather agency said that “persistent and occasionally heavy rain may lead to some flooding and transport disruption” in some areas.

The first yellow warning will come into effect today from 12pm on Thursday and is expected to be in place until 6pm on Friday, with rain easing by Saturday evening.

Most areas in the region will be affected including Ballater, Inverurie, Stonehaven, Inverbervie and Aberdeen city.

The first yellow weather warning covers a larger portion of Aberdeenshire for Thursday and Friday, with rain easing into Saturday. Image: Met Office.

The second warning comes into effect at 6am on Sunday and will be in place until 11:59pm on Monday. Parts of Aberdeenshire will still be under the warning, but the area covered the warning will have largely shifted southwards.

met office yellow weather warning map
Sunday into Monday the yellow weather moves south, covering a smaller area of Aberdeenshire. Image: Met Office.

The Met Office forecasts the higher ground of Aberdeenshire could see 50-80 mm of rain, plus strong wind gusts along the coast, reaching speeds of 50-60 mph overnight on Sunday.

What to expect as a yellow warning for rain hits Aberdeenshire

The Met Office says that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The adverse weather could also lead to delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

Meanwhile, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to buildings.

Further risk of flooding as yellow warning issued after Storm Babet

The new risk of flooding comes just as the region was badly hit by the deadly Storm Babet last week.

Torrential rains battered the region between Thursday and Saturday, causing devastating floods in several areas.

Peterculter residents were forced to flee their homes as the storm caused chaos across the region.

Peterculter residents had to be evacuated due to the torrential rains brought by Storm Babet. Supplied by Annette Cameron/DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2023

Meanwhile, Marykirk Bridge has been closed since Friday after being consumed by the River North Esk.

Marykirk was covered in water as the town suffered from floods brought by Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The A90 road between Dundee and Stonehaven was also closed until Monday due to severe flooding.

Storm Babet also took the lives of three people in Scotland.

The body of Peter Pelling, 61, from Arbroath, was recovered by officers on Monday after a four-day search.

Peter Pelling
The body of Peter Pelling, missing since Friday, was found on Monday. Image: Police Scotland

He had become trapped in his car near Marykirk during the early hours of Friday.

Wendy Taylor, a 57-year-old businesswoman from Perthshire, was discovered at the height of the storm, after she was swept into the river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk.

Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan

Mrs Taylor’s husband George is the entrepreneur behind the Taypak potato business which has since grown into Errol-based Taylors Snacks, formerly Mackies.

Her body was discovered on Thursday afternoon after she went missing in the Water of Lee.

Scotrail trains to Aberdeen and Inverness cancelled with shuttle service in place

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…