Aberdeenshire set for another weekend of heavy rain as yellow warning EXTENDED to Monday

The Met Office has added another yellow warning for parts of Aberdeenshire, meaning some areas could see heavy rain into Monday.

The weather agency said that “persistent and occasionally heavy rain may lead to some flooding and transport disruption” in some areas.

The first yellow warning will come into effect today from 12pm on Thursday and is expected to be in place until 6pm on Friday, with rain easing by Saturday evening.

Most areas in the region will be affected including Ballater, Inverurie, Stonehaven, Inverbervie and Aberdeen city.

The second warning comes into effect at 6am on Sunday and will be in place until 11:59pm on Monday. Parts of Aberdeenshire will still be under the warning, but the area covered the warning will have largely shifted southwards.

The Met Office forecasts the higher ground of Aberdeenshire could see 50-80 mm of rain, plus strong wind gusts along the coast, reaching speeds of 50-60 mph overnight on Sunday.

What to expect as a yellow warning for rain hits Aberdeenshire

The Met Office says that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The adverse weather could also lead to delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

Meanwhile, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to buildings.

Further risk of flooding as yellow warning issued after Storm Babet

The new risk of flooding comes just as the region was badly hit by the deadly Storm Babet last week.

Torrential rains battered the region between Thursday and Saturday, causing devastating floods in several areas.

Peterculter residents were forced to flee their homes as the storm caused chaos across the region.

Meanwhile, Marykirk Bridge has been closed since Friday after being consumed by the River North Esk.

The A90 road between Dundee and Stonehaven was also closed until Monday due to severe flooding.

Storm Babet also took the lives of three people in Scotland.

The body of Peter Pelling, 61, from Arbroath, was recovered by officers on Monday after a four-day search.

He had become trapped in his car near Marykirk during the early hours of Friday.

Wendy Taylor, a 57-year-old businesswoman from Perthshire, was discovered at the height of the storm, after she was swept into the river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk.

Mrs Taylor’s husband George is the entrepreneur behind the Taypak potato business which has since grown into Errol-based Taylors Snacks, formerly Mackies.

Her body was discovered on Thursday afternoon after she went missing in the Water of Lee.