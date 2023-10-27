M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served at St Nicholas branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served at St Nicholas branch

A Percy Pig slushee was sampled by Andy and I alongside three savoury dishes.

Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It’s no secret that St Nicholas Street’s Marks and Spencer outlet has many loyal customers who, to their delight, received an early Christmas present this year.

That came in the form of booze. More specifically, Aberdeen’s flagship M&S was recently given permission to sell alcohol between 10am and 10pm daily in its café.

Exterior of Marks and Spencer on St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen, which will soon be serving alcohol in its cafe.
Marks and Spencer dominates St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

It may not be in place just yet, but there is, of course, still food on the cards.

Neither myself or Andy have paid the café at this Markies a visit before.

It was time to change that, so we stopped by last week to order some menu items to takeaway to give you some recommendations on what to try and avoid alongside your glass of prosecco (once it can be served).

Andy and Karla at the M&S cafe on St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen
The total came to £16.50 (for the four items). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

With our office building based right around the corner, it didn’t take long before we were tucking in.

Read on to see what dishes and drinks we tasted, and our ratings for each.

Chicken pot pie soup

When you’re charged £6 for a portion of soup, you expect it to be hefty, right?

Karla tries the chicken pot pie soup at M&S cafe.
The soup was served in a disposable cup. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This one was not. In fact, our chicken pot pie soup had been poured into a disposable coffee cup just above the halfway line. They must have been short in stock…

Close up of the soup in a disposable coffee cup.
Chicken pot pie soup. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We could get past that, but what we couldn’t ignore was how bland the soup was.

Andy described it perfectly when he said it tasted like a tin of Heinz chunky veg. I’d rather go for the Heinz, it’s a fraction of the price.

Andy tries the soup.
Andy tucking in. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ratings:

  • Andy: 2.5/5
  • Karla: 2/5

Garlic ciabatta sticks

Next up was a portion of garlic ciabatta sticks, priced at £1.50. There were two in the portion and, in my opinion, they were a great size for the price.

Close up of the garlic ciabatta sticks at the M&S cafe in Aberdeen.
You can purchase the garlic ciabatta sticks for £1.50. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Like the soup, there was little going on in terms of taste, despite the garlic aroma being intense.

They were, however, nice and crunchy on the outside yet fluffy on the inside.

Andy and Karle try the ciabatta.
What did we make of them? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Proving a tad on the dry side, Andy proceeded to use his as a spoon for the soup. He said the two paired well together.

Andy dipping the M&S cafe ciabatta in the chicken pot pie soup.
The ciabatta stick made for a great spoon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ratings:

  • Andy: 2.5/5
  • Karla: 2/5

Halloumi and falafel wrap

The final savoury item on the cards was a halloumi and falafel wrap — and it’s safe to say we saved the best dish for last.

The £6 wrap, cut in half, was delicious.

Close up of the halloumi and falafel wrap at the M&S cafe in Aberdeen.
Our halloumi and falafel wrap featured diced red onion, chargrilled red peppers and more. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

According to the Marks & Spencer website, it features crunchy, mildly spiced falafels, halloumi, cheddar and Emmental cheeses, chargrilled red peppers, jalapeño peppers, diced red onion, and a chipotle and red pepper tapenade chutney.

Andy and Karla try the halloumi and falafel wrap.
We enjoyed the wrap, despite looking unsure on it here. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The pair of us could certainly taste the herby falafels and sweet chutney, but some of the other ingredients (including the jalapeño peppers) were nowhere to be found.

We agreed we would order this again, but it just needs that bit more filling…

View of the fillings inside the wrap, featuring halloumi, falafel, diced red onion, chargrilled red peppers and more.
Andy and I would order the £6 wrap again. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Percy Pig slushee

If you’re planning on heading to an M&S café specifically for a Percy Pig slushee and are expecting it to taste like a liquified Percy Pig gummy, I’ll save you some trouble by saying don’t bother.

The Percy Pig slushee at the St Nicholas Square M&S cafe in Aberdeen.
Percy Pig slushees are available at the St Nicholas Square M&S café in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When I noticed the £3 drink on the menu, my inner child was excited. Very excited.

In the end, I felt conned as it tasted more like a frozen version of Robinsons Apple and Blackcurrant Squash — only very weak. Andy wasn’t impressed either.

Karla trying the Percy Pig slushee.
Before trying out the disappointing drink… Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s starting to grate on me how often M&S uses the Percy Pig branding in the names of food products.

I get that it’s owned by M&S, so they can do whatever they like with it. However, it insinuates that the recognisable Percy Pig flavour will shine through, for it to then not taste remotely similar…

Andy trying the slushee.
Andy wasn’t convinced. And yes, those are his hands. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What a shame, this drink had so much potential.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 1.5/5
  • Karla: 1.5/5

Conversation