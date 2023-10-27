Tivoli staff phoned ambulance after hearing ‘cries for help’ before 88-year-old man died in theatre

Theatre staff have described the moment they had to dial 999 and clear the audience from the venue following the death of an 88-year-old man.

Police said the death at the Tivoli in Aberdeen was “unexplained” but there were no suspicious circumstances.

Emergency services were called after a man appeared to take ill before the beginning of the show.

Theatre-goers were then asked to return home as The Pride of Ireland show on that evening was cancelled as a mark of respect.

A Tivoli Theatre spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, a man was taken ill just before the beginning of the show.

“Staff heard cries for help from the man’s family and we immediately called for an ambulance.

“This meant that the show could not go ahead on Thursday and it meant that everyone was told to go home.”

Police and ambulance vehicles were seen outside the theatre, as members of the audience made their way out of the theatre on Guild Street.

A report has been made to the procurator fiscal.

The man has not been named by police.

Man was pronounced dead at the Tivoli Theatre

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.40pm on Thursday October 26, we received a report of a man having taken unwell at a premises on Guild Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended however an 88-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained although there are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”