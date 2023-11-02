‘Deranged’ man who stormed into McDonald’s kitchen was suffering cocaine-fuelled paranoia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Deranged’ man who stormed into McDonald’s kitchen was suffering cocaine-fuelled paranoia

Screaming John Paul Gallagher terrified staff at the fast-food restaurant on Union Street when he burst in and started touching the fryers of boiling oil.

By David McPhee
John Paul Gallagher terrified staff at McDonald's on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man who burst into the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant and screamed at staff was suffering from cocaine paranoia, a court has heard.

John Paul Gallagher appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted acting in a “deranged” manner at the Union Street fast-food outlet.

It was stated that the 34-year-old terrified staff by shouting and screaming at them before touching fryers containing boiling oil.

When police arrived and attempted to remove Gallagher from the scene he tried to bite an officer on the hand.

Spray coming from John Paul Gallagher’s mouth

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 10.40pm on October 3 2021, a witness within McDonald’s saw Gallagher enter and sit down at a table.

He then got up and barged through the doors that led to the food preparation area and walked to the rear of the kitchen.

“The witness made repeated requests for the accused to leave – at which point he began to scream and shout incoherently and in a frantic manner,” Ms Laird said.

“This concerned staff, who were operating frying machines.

“The witness then observed that the accused then began touching the fryers.

“Due to his screaming, they observed some spray coming from his mouth.”

Staff contacted police and when they arrived they found Gallagher at the back of the kitchen in an agitated state.

As they tried to take Gallagher into custody, he attempted to bite one officer on the hand, which was only narrowly avoided by the constable pulling his hand away in time.

As the officers led Gallagher away, he continued to shout incoherently.

Appearing for sentence, Gallagher pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner to McDonald’s staff and placing them in a state of fear or alarm.

He also admitted a second charge of assault for attempting to bite a police officer.

Gallagher also admitted a third charge, from May 6 this year, of being in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

‘Drug-based paranoia’ spurred man to storm into McDonald’s kitchen

His defence solicitor, Stuart Murray, told the court that Gallagher’s behaviour could be best described as “unusual to say the least”.

“He was using cocaine on an almost daily basis,” Mr Murray said.

“For some reason only known to him, he made his way to the kitchen area – it was drug-based paranoia I would suggest.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge described Gallagher’s behaviour towards McDonald’s staff as “deranged”.

“You have an extensive history of criminal behaviour but it does appear you have taken some steps to diminish your offending since this incident,” she added.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Hodge made Gallagher, of Overhill Gardens, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 145 hours of unpaid work.

