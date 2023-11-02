Firefighters cut injured man out of truck that ‘flipped on its side’ near Glenshee Ski Centre

Firefighters had to cut a man out of his truck after it flipped on its side near Glenshee Ski Centre this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A93 Old Military Road, in Aberdeenshire, at 6:26am.

The man sustained injuries on his arm and leg. His condition is not known.

A Scottish Fire Service spokesperson said: We responded to an incident this morning at Glenshee Ski Centre.

“A unit was dispatched after reports that a pick-up truck had been flipped on its side after a road traffic collision.

“One man was released from the vehicle, and had injuries on his arm and leg.”

Police Scotland attended the scene to assist with traffic management on the affected road in wake of the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.