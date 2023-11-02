The private residential letting bubble: an unintended consequence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

The private residential letting bubble: an unintended consequence

A closer look at private residential lettings.

Presented by Shepherd and Wedderburn
To let sign outside a house.
Rents for one, two and three-bed properties in Aberdeen have increased by over 10% in the last 12 months.

Has the attempt to regulate private residential letting worsened the problems it sought to solve? Peter Smith, partner at UK law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn, shares his thoughts.

You don’t have to look too hard for examples of countries where systems of rent controls have been tried and found wanting.

It’s been just over a month since the Scottish Parliament approved legislation to extend the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act 2022 from 30 September 2023 to 31 March 2024.

On the same day the extension took effect, private residential letting agents were drawing breath as Q3 2023 closed to mark yet another quarter of double-digit rent increases in a busy year for the Scottish private residential letting market.

The latest extension to what the sector has dubbed the “emergency legislation” is the last permitted by the current Act.

Introduced to protect residential tenants during the cost-of-living crisis, the legislation-imposed restrictions on evictions from residential tenancies on certain grounds and limited in-tenancy rent increases to 3%, or in some cases 6%. Between tenancies, landlords are free to increase rents to align with the market and lease to the next tenant at the higher market rate.

Above inflation rent increases

The law of unintended consequences says that actions often have unexpected effects – although for many the outcomes of the legislation were predictable.

The combination of a substantial part of the private residential housing stock becoming subject to rent controls and underlying supply constraints sent rents for available residential stock in the Scottish market soaring.

Peter Smith, Shepherd and Wedderburn.
Peter Smith, partner, property and infrastructure at UK law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn.

According to the most recent Citylets Report, annual rents increased 13.7% nationally in the year to Q3 2023 – well above the inflation rate experienced in the rest of the economy.

Locally, rents for one, two and three-bed properties in Aberdeen have increased by over 10% in the last 12 months.

As well as feeling the positive effects brought about by legislation, the private residential letting sector has benefited from the recent uptick in activity and confidence in the oil and gas industry, with the Q3 results being boosted particularly by letting activity during that quarter as the student population returns to the city.

Looking to the future

So, will this bubble burst?

Well, it would be reasonable to assume that once the eviction moratorium and rent controls end on 31 March 2024 that the capped rents will increase to align with the level of rents in the open market – particularly since supply constraints are likely to continue for some time due to high interest rates on buy-to-let mortgages.

However, Patrick Harvie, minister for tenant’s rights, has indicated that some form of rent control will remain in force after 31 March 2024.

While the Scottish Government have said that in the coming months there will be further announcements about the shape these controls may take, it is likely that it will introduce some measures towards implementing a national system of rent controls in Scotland by 2025.

Reflecting on this most recent – albeit (apparently) well-intentioned – attempt to regulate private residential letting which arguably worsened the problems it sought to solve, the sector will be holding its breath waiting for the next round of legislative reforms to be announced and the “unintended consequences” that might follow.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is a leading Scottish-headquartered UK law firm, delivering expert legal advice to commercial, public sector and private clients.

More from Property

Rents for one, two and three-bed properties in Aberdeen have increased by over 10% in the last 12 months.
Six-bedroom detached townhouse in Aberdeen's west end for over £845,000
57-59 Castle Street
Broch bargain? Fraserburgh fixer-upper with eight bedrooms on sale for only £30k
Rents for one, two and three-bed properties in Aberdeen have increased by over 10% in the last 12 months.
Four-bedroom family home with gardens and garage in Aberdeen for over £285,000
East Church in Inverness
Gaelic charity secures 'home' church for new cultural hub in Inverness city centre
This three storey home near Duthie Park is ideal for growing families.
Fantastic Ferryhill home near Duthie Park on the market for £320,000
Rents for one, two and three-bed properties in Aberdeen have increased by over 10% in the last 12 months.
Disappointment and frustration as Highlands miss out on multi-million pound funding for schools
Rents for one, two and three-bed properties in Aberdeen have increased by over 10% in the last 12 months.
Four-bed detached home in west end of Aberdeen for offers around £420k
Mintlaw property expert Heather McHattie.
Mintlaw property expert Heather lives and breathes her work
Live your best country life in this magnificent house near Insch.
Sprawling country house near Insch on the market for £725,000
Interior designer Eileen Kesson shares her top interior design tips.
4 tips on how to make your property look like a chic showhome