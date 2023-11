A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Portsoy.

Police have launched an appeal to help trace the missing teenager Amy Robertson who was last seen on Saturday, November 4.

Amy was last seen in the Portsoy area at around 1pm yesterday.

She is described as 5′ 5″ tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a beige hooded top when last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident number PS-20231104-4506.