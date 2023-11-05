Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic ‘catches the eye’ of Tottenham’s senior scout

Aberdeen central defender Slobodan Rubezic has reportedly impressed Tottenham Hotspurs’ senior scout during a recent four-day trip to Scotland.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, the ex-Celtic manager, sent Ian Broomfield north of the border to run the rule over a number of possible transfer targets.

Postecoglou has been linked with a move for his former Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

But, according to a report in The Sun, Aberdeen defender Rubezic also received a glowing report from the Spurs scout during his trip to Scotland where he took in matches involving Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts and Rangers.

Rubezic joined the Dons from Serbian side Novi Pazar in July on a three-year deal with an option for a fourth.

In October he was called up to the Montenegro national team for the first time.

The 23-year-old helped the Dons reach the Viaplay Cup final on Saturday night by helping Aberdeen to a clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Hibernian.