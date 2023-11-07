SNP fully scraps controversial fishing restrictions in final climbdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP fully scraps controversial fishing restrictions in final climbdown

Plans to introduce divisive 'highly protected marine areas' in 10% of Scotland's seas have officially been ditched.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
The SNP has ditched controversial HPMAs.
The SNP has fully scrapped proposals to introduce a controversial fishing ban in Scottish waters months after saying it would be paused to think again.

Scottish Government minister Màiri McAllan announced her party will no longer pursue divisive plans to restrict fishing in 10% of Scotland’s seas.

The environmental policy aimed to protect sea life under threat but was met with a huge backlash from concerned rural and coastal communities.

In June, Ms Allan said HPMAs would no longer be implemented on schedule by 2026 as government ministers went back to the drawing board.

It came weeks after leading figures from the country’s seafood sector held a major protest outside Holyrood.

Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan. Image: PA

Now Ms McAllan has revealed the proposals will be ditched entirely following the angry responses from fishing industry leaders opposed to the scheme.

The move will come as a major blow to the Scottish Greens, who share power with the SNP and were strongly in favour of the policy.

It’s the latest key environmental proposal to be abandoned by the SNP after the party U-turned on plans to introduce a bottle deposit scheme earlier this year.

The move is a blow for the Scottish Greens.

The co-operation deal between the two parties, which gives the Greens two ministerial posts, was previously branded a disaster by voices against the introduction of HPMAs.

Ms McAllan said: “The proposal to implement Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026 will not be progressed.

“The government is firmly committed to protecting our marine environment and will continue to work closely with coastal communities and industries to protect Scotland’s seas.

“I am determined to protect our oceans in a way that is fair, and to find a way forward that ensures our seas remain a source of prosperity for the nation.”

The final nail in the coffin for the controversial fishing ban comes after a lengthy consultation carried out by the government.

It found even those who were supportive of the policy had concerns about the impact it would have on coastal communities.

Critics also feared plans to restrict 10% of the nation’s seas would have a disproportionate impact on inshore fishing.

Salmon Scotland chief excecutive Tavish Scott. Image: Salmon Scotland

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott, a former Lib Dem leader in Holyrood, said today’s announcement was a “huge relief”.

He said: “This analysis confirms that individuals were overwhelmingly opposed to the introduction of HPMAs, and the government was right to listen to these concerns and shelve the proposals.

“This confirmation is a huge relief for salmon farmers and all those who rely on our sector who were concerned about the impact on their livelihoods.

“We once again commit to working with the Scottish Government to develop workable proposals that safeguard both livelihoods and the marine environment on which they rely.”

