SNP fully scraps controversial fishing restrictions in final climbdown

The SNP has fully scrapped proposals to introduce a controversial fishing ban in Scottish waters months after saying it would be paused to think again.

Scottish Government minister Màiri McAllan announced her party will no longer pursue divisive plans to restrict fishing in 10% of Scotland’s seas.

The environmental policy aimed to protect sea life under threat but was met with a huge backlash from concerned rural and coastal communities.

In June, Ms Allan said HPMAs would no longer be implemented on schedule by 2026 as government ministers went back to the drawing board.

It came weeks after leading figures from the country’s seafood sector held a major protest outside Holyrood.

Now Ms McAllan has revealed the proposals will be ditched entirely following the angry responses from fishing industry leaders opposed to the scheme.

The move will come as a major blow to the Scottish Greens, who share power with the SNP and were strongly in favour of the policy.

It’s the latest key environmental proposal to be abandoned by the SNP after the party U-turned on plans to introduce a bottle deposit scheme earlier this year.

The co-operation deal between the two parties, which gives the Greens two ministerial posts, was previously branded a disaster by voices against the introduction of HPMAs.

Ms McAllan said: “The proposal to implement Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026 will not be progressed.

“The government is firmly committed to protecting our marine environment and will continue to work closely with coastal communities and industries to protect Scotland’s seas.

“I am determined to protect our oceans in a way that is fair, and to find a way forward that ensures our seas remain a source of prosperity for the nation.”

The final nail in the coffin for the controversial fishing ban comes after a lengthy consultation carried out by the government.

It found even those who were supportive of the policy had concerns about the impact it would have on coastal communities.

Critics also feared plans to restrict 10% of the nation’s seas would have a disproportionate impact on inshore fishing.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott, a former Lib Dem leader in Holyrood, said today’s announcement was a “huge relief”.

He said: “This analysis confirms that individuals were overwhelmingly opposed to the introduction of HPMAs, and the government was right to listen to these concerns and shelve the proposals.

“This confirmation is a huge relief for salmon farmers and all those who rely on our sector who were concerned about the impact on their livelihoods.

“We once again commit to working with the Scottish Government to develop workable proposals that safeguard both livelihoods and the marine environment on which they rely.”