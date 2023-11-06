Clubland to return to P&J Live in 2024 with Cascada, Darren Styles and Ultrabeat

Glow sticks at the ready – Clubland is returning to Aberdeen!

The cult dance show will return to P&J Live on Friday April 26 2024 with acts including Cascada, Darren Styles and Ultrabeat.

The three-hour gig is part of a UK-wide tour with dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Belfast and Nottingham.

The announcement comes just months after thousands of fans partied at P&J Live for the Clubland 20th anniversary tour in April.

Clubland began as a series of compilation albums in 2002, which went on to sell more than 30 million copies.

It became the umbrella brand for the commercial dance movement which saw the likes of Scooter and Cascada rise to fame.

Who will take to the Clubland stage in Aberdeen?

Ben Nicky

Cascada

Darren Styles

Flip N Fil v Ultrabeat

Karen Parry

Kelly LLorenna

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment, Exhibitions and Marketing at P&J Live, said: “Last year’s Clubland was brilliant, with Aberdeen pulling in some of the biggest crowds for a night packed with classic dance tunes.

“This is your chance to relive a time when dance and trance dominated the music scene and promises to be an unbelievable night.”

Tickets go on sale on November 10 and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website. Three mobile customers can access presale tickets on November 8.