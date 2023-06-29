‘It’s not going to be Motorhead’: Cafe 52 music row as outdoor seating is allowed to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s not going to be Motorhead’: Cafe 52 music row as outdoor seating is allowed to stay

Hundreds of fans backed the structure to stay, but a meeting about it descended into farce as councillors quizzed boss Steve Bothwell about his choice of background music.

By Ben Hendry
The Cafe 52 outdoor seating area has been approved.
The Cafe 52 outdoor seating area has been approved. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A restaurant boss had to pledge “not to play Motorhead” as he fought for the right to serenade customers with background music in an outdoor area.

Steve Bothwell, who runs Aberdeen’s Cafe 52 and confessed to being a fan of the Ace of Spades rockers, became embroiled in the unlikely spat over his glazed pavilion on The Green.

Mr Bothwell was recently made to apply to keep the structure in place, after putting it up without permission during the pandemic.

There were fears that it could detract from the historic part of the city.

The structure on The Green has space for 30 diners. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Boss claims Cafe 52 pavilion brings more to The Green

But, ahead of a crunch meeting today, hundreds of people wrote to Aberdeen City Council pleading for it to remain in place.

And, addressing councillors in person, Mr Bothwell explained that the structure has been embraced by scores of regulars since he erected it in September 2020.

He said: “Our sole focus was customer comfort.

“This is about whether Cafe 52 customers deserve a roof over their heads.

“The Green has benefitted from a significant increase in footfall now that people are able to dine in Cafe 52’s wind and watertight space.”

Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52, back before the glazed pavilion was erected. Image: DC Thomson 

‘I can’t ask diners to leave during dessert’

Following that, Mr Bothwell took aim at conditions local authority planning chiefs suggested be attached should councillors agree to let it remain there.

He blasted the proposed opening hours of 10am to 10pm as “nonsense”.

Mr Bothwell fumed: “If an elderly customer wants a coffee at 9.30am it would be absurd for me to say no.

“It would be equally absurd getting customers to leave at 10pm – especially if they’re halfway through one of Mrs B’s puddings.”

Mr Bothwell’s mum, known as Mrs B, makes the desserts like this bread and butter pudding. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson 

Heavy metal fears over Cafe 52 music

Ahead of today’s talks, planning bosses had also suggested rules be imposed banning “amplified music or other such noise generated by speakers within the structure”.

Mr Bothwell argued that his older customers “enjoy a waltz down memory lane with a little background music while eating lunch”.

He pleaded for decision-makers to overturn the edict.

Cafe 52 has been on The Green for almost 30 years. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson 

SNP councillor John Cooke asked if rules could perhaps be attached to the genre of music played.

He asked: “Rather than blasting out Motorhead very very loud, this would be reasonable background music.”

Officials suggested such a condition may be hard to enforce.

Mr Cook acknowledged this, while adding that he “liked Motorhead in his youth” and intended no sleight against the Lemmy-fronted legends.

Mr Bothwell shouted “me too” across the chamber.

Will music be allowed in Cafe 52 outdoor area?

The meeting descended into farce, with confused councillors trying to remember how they dealt with a similar music plea from the Dutch Mill last year.

A 10-minute break was called so that members could seek legal advice.

When they returned, all were in agreement on a compromise.

So what did the council decide in the end?

The Cafe 52 pavilion will stay in place until at least June 2026, when Mr Bothwell will have to apply for renewed permission.

It can remain open from 9am to 11pm, but any music must be turned off by 10pm.

The outdoor shelter seen here on a sunny Saturday evening in late June. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Speaking afterwards, a triumphant Mr Bothwell told us that his customers “would be as relieved as him” to learn about the committee’s decision.

Read more about the support for the Cafe 52 outdoor area. 

You can see the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

