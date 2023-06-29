‘It’s not going to be Motorhead’: Cafe 52 music row as outdoor seating is allowed to stay

A restaurant boss had to pledge “not to play Motorhead” as he fought for the right to serenade customers with background music in an outdoor area.

Steve Bothwell, who runs Aberdeen’s Cafe 52 and confessed to being a fan of the Ace of Spades rockers, became embroiled in the unlikely spat over his glazed pavilion on The Green.

Mr Bothwell was recently made to apply to keep the structure in place, after putting it up without permission during the pandemic.

There were fears that it could detract from the historic part of the city.

Boss claims Cafe 52 pavilion brings more to The Green

But, ahead of a crunch meeting today, hundreds of people wrote to Aberdeen City Council pleading for it to remain in place.

And, addressing councillors in person, Mr Bothwell explained that the structure has been embraced by scores of regulars since he erected it in September 2020.

He said: “Our sole focus was customer comfort.

“This is about whether Cafe 52 customers deserve a roof over their heads.

“The Green has benefitted from a significant increase in footfall now that people are able to dine in Cafe 52’s wind and watertight space.”

‘I can’t ask diners to leave during dessert’

Following that, Mr Bothwell took aim at conditions local authority planning chiefs suggested be attached should councillors agree to let it remain there.

He blasted the proposed opening hours of 10am to 10pm as “nonsense”.

Mr Bothwell fumed: “If an elderly customer wants a coffee at 9.30am it would be absurd for me to say no.

“It would be equally absurd getting customers to leave at 10pm – especially if they’re halfway through one of Mrs B’s puddings.”

Heavy metal fears over Cafe 52 music

Ahead of today’s talks, planning bosses had also suggested rules be imposed banning “amplified music or other such noise generated by speakers within the structure”.

Mr Bothwell argued that his older customers “enjoy a waltz down memory lane with a little background music while eating lunch”.

He pleaded for decision-makers to overturn the edict.

SNP councillor John Cooke asked if rules could perhaps be attached to the genre of music played.

He asked: “Rather than blasting out Motorhead very very loud, this would be reasonable background music.”

Officials suggested such a condition may be hard to enforce.

Mr Cook acknowledged this, while adding that he “liked Motorhead in his youth” and intended no sleight against the Lemmy-fronted legends.

Mr Bothwell shouted “me too” across the chamber.

Will music be allowed in Cafe 52 outdoor area?

The meeting descended into farce, with confused councillors trying to remember how they dealt with a similar music plea from the Dutch Mill last year.

A 10-minute break was called so that members could seek legal advice.

When they returned, all were in agreement on a compromise.

So what did the council decide in the end?

The Cafe 52 pavilion will stay in place until at least June 2026, when Mr Bothwell will have to apply for renewed permission.

It can remain open from 9am to 11pm, but any music must be turned off by 10pm.

Speaking afterwards, a triumphant Mr Bothwell told us that his customers “would be as relieved as him” to learn about the committee’s decision.

Read more about the support for the Cafe 52 outdoor area.

You can see the plans here.