‘Lucky he still has his life’: Offshore worker’s one punch caused victim a bleed on the brain

A man has been told he is “fortunate” that his victim didn’t die after he struck him with one punch and caused a bleed on the brain.

Matthew Clark, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted knocking the man to the ground and then kicking him on the body.

His victim, who fell unconscious as a result of the Union Street attack, was rushed to hospital, where have was found to have a bleed on the brain.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said Clark’s victim was “lucky” to be alive.

Accused kicked unconscious man

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told the court that at around 3.20am on October 10 2021, Clark was walking down Union Street with some friends when he stumbled and fell into the man due to his level of intoxication.

The man retaliated by grabbing Clark by his top and the two spoke to each other for a short period of time.

Clark then punched the man once to the head where he fell to the ground and slipped into unconsciousness.

As the man lay unresponsive on the pavement, Clark then kicked him once to the back.

“Police observed the complainer being kicked and apprehended the accused and attended to the victim while contacting ambulance services,” Ms Ross said.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the man was found to have a bleed on the brain, which subsided a number of days later without requiring treatment.

Clark, who works offshore as an electrical technician, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury and impairment.

Sheriff: Single punches can kill

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that Clark had been at a 21st birthday party that night and had consumed “a large number of shots”.

“He’s not used to drinking that amount,” Mr Kelly said.

“Mr Clark doesn’t recall stumbling into the complainer but he does remember him holding him.

“It was when the complainer hit the ground that he became unconscious and Mr Clark admits he kicked him in the back.

“He was extremely upset to find that there had been these side effects for the complainer.

“Mr Clark is not prone to drinking in this reckless fashion, but it has resulted in him being the author of his own demise.”

Sentencing Clark, Sheriff Findlater told him: “I have experienced cases where a single punch has killed and, to that extent, you are fortunate that you have only knocked this man unconscious – and the complainer is lucky he still has his life.

“You have shown insight into the seriousness of your offending and I believe we are unlikely to see you in a criminal court again in the future.”

Sheriff Findlater fined Clark, of Mackie Place, Elrick, a total of £710.

