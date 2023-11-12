‘Lucky he still has his life’: Offshore worker’s one punch caused victim a bleed on the brain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Lucky he still has his life’: Offshore worker’s one punch caused victim a bleed on the brain

Matthew Clark's victim fell and struck his head on the pavement on Union Street.

By David McPhee
Matthew Clark appeared in the dock where he admitted attacking the man on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Matthew Clark appeared in the dock where he admitted attacking the man on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

A man has been told he is “fortunate” that his victim didn’t die after he struck him with one punch and caused a bleed on the brain.

Matthew Clark, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted knocking the man to the ground and then kicking him on the body.

His victim, who fell unconscious as a result of the Union Street attack, was rushed to hospital, where have was found to have a bleed on the brain.

Sheriff Craig Findlater said Clark’s victim was “lucky” to be alive.

Accused kicked unconscious man

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told the court that at around 3.20am on October 10 2021, Clark was walking down Union Street with some friends when he stumbled and fell into the man due to his level of intoxication.

The man retaliated by grabbing Clark by his top and the two spoke to each other for a short period of time.

Clark then punched the man once to the head where he fell to the ground and slipped into unconsciousness.

As the man lay unresponsive on the pavement, Clark then kicked him once to the back.

“Police observed the complainer being kicked and apprehended the accused and attended to the victim while contacting ambulance services,” Ms Ross said.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the man was found to have a bleed on the brain, which subsided a number of days later without requiring treatment.

Clark, who works offshore as an electrical technician, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury and impairment.

Sheriff: Single punches can kill

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that Clark had been at a 21st birthday party that night and had consumed “a large number of shots”.

“He’s not used to drinking that amount,” Mr Kelly said.

“Mr Clark doesn’t recall stumbling into the complainer but he does remember him holding him.

“It was when the complainer hit the ground that he became unconscious and Mr Clark admits he kicked him in the back.

“He was extremely upset to find that there had been these side effects for the complainer.

“Mr Clark is not prone to drinking in this reckless fashion, but it has resulted in him being the author of his own demise.”

Sentencing Clark, Sheriff Findlater told him: “I have experienced cases where a single punch has killed and, to that extent, you are fortunate that you have only knocked this man unconscious – and the complainer is lucky he still has his life.

“You have shown insight into the seriousness of your offending and I believe we are unlikely to see you in a criminal court again in the future.”

Sheriff Findlater fined Clark, of Mackie Place, Elrick, a total of £710.

