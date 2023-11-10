‘Shame on you’: Disgust as Laurencekirk pupils’ poppy display wrecked by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Shame on you’: Disgust as Laurencekirk pupils’ poppy display wrecked by vandals

Before and after pictures show how the Remembrance tribute was trashed in an 'upsetting' act of vandalism.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The display on the left, before it was wrecked by vandals, right. Pictures: Lucy Birks
The display on the left, before it was wrecked by vandals, right. Pictures: Lucy Birks

Aberdeenshire Council has condemned the “upsetting” act of vandalism at Laurencekirk Primary School’s poppy display.

And a local councillor has shared her disgust after the Remembrance tribute made by the school’s pupils was destroyed on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of poppy ornaments seem to have been snapped and kicked around.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “This mindless vandalism will be upsetting to both the school and the wider community.

“We would encourage anybody who witnessed the incident to contact the police.”

Dozens of poppy ornaments were destroyed at the remembrance display Laurencekirk Primary School. Image: Facebook

‘I’m disgusted’ councillor condemns vandalism

Scottish Conservative and Unionist councillor Laurie Carnie has told the P&J she is “disgusted” about the incident.

Ms Carnie, who represent the Mearns ward, said: “I am disgusted to see this tribute to our war heroes has been vandalised, it shows the utmost disrespect to those we are remembering this Sunday.”

The councillor continued: “The community of Laurencekirk are wholeheartedly disappointed that this has happened, it is needless and hopefully the culprits will identified and face consequences.”

Poppy display vandalised at Laurencekirk Primary School

The act of vandalism shocked the Laurencekirk community just before Remembrance Day.

The Remembrance display at Laurencekirk Primary School was vandalised. Image: Facebook

Pictures of the damaged display were shared on a local Facebook group.

The post read: “To the (presumably) kids that chose to vandalise the remembrance display at the primary school this evening – shame on you.”

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday: A list of events in the north and north-east

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Equinor's Arne Gurtner discusses North Sea oil and gas issues with Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho in London.
Equinor's UK boss warns North Sea investment at 'all-time low'
Hall & Tawse Joinery Limited were fined £9,400 for breaching sections two and 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 197.
Aberdeen joinery firm fined more than £9,000 after worker's arm crushed in machine
Tucan owners, from left, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tucan owners to open second venue in former Kirk View on Belmont Street
Left to right: Graeme Hunter, Daniel McGregor and Monica Niven. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook/TikTok
Aberdeen man jailed and accomplices tagged over group attack that saw victim slashed across…
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2
The queue for the new Lush store opening snaked back to Burger King in Union Square.
Video: Excited Lush fans gather in Aberdeen to celebrate store's relocation
Dachshunds across the north-east are invited to a special Christmas celebration. Image: Shutterstock.
Party like a dachshund: Sausage dog Christmas event coming to Aberdeen and Elgin
Outgoing Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson is keen to spend more time on the golf course when he retires next year. Image: Sport Aberdeen
Exclusive: Sport Aberdeen boss to retire after 'completely transforming' city leisure charity
balmoor stadium peterhead
Man charged after 'lit pyrotechnic' thrown on to Peterhead pitch during match
Donna Gillies has been banned from the roads for three years after being caught drink-driving for the second time. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.
Aberdeen mum caught three times the drink-drive limit while doing the school run