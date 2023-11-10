‘Shame on you’: Disgust as Laurencekirk pupils’ poppy display wrecked by vandals

Aberdeenshire Council has condemned the “upsetting” act of vandalism at Laurencekirk Primary School’s poppy display.

And a local councillor has shared her disgust after the Remembrance tribute made by the school’s pupils was destroyed on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of poppy ornaments seem to have been snapped and kicked around.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “This mindless vandalism will be upsetting to both the school and the wider community.

“We would encourage anybody who witnessed the incident to contact the police.”

‘I’m disgusted’ councillor condemns vandalism

Scottish Conservative and Unionist councillor Laurie Carnie has told the P&J she is “disgusted” about the incident.

Ms Carnie, who represent the Mearns ward, said: “I am disgusted to see this tribute to our war heroes has been vandalised, it shows the utmost disrespect to those we are remembering this Sunday.”

The councillor continued: “The community of Laurencekirk are wholeheartedly disappointed that this has happened, it is needless and hopefully the culprits will identified and face consequences.”

Poppy display vandalised at Laurencekirk Primary School

The act of vandalism shocked the Laurencekirk community just before Remembrance Day.

Pictures of the damaged display were shared on a local Facebook group.

The post read: “To the (presumably) kids that chose to vandalise the remembrance display at the primary school this evening – shame on you.”