Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Prosecutors to consider report into Aberdeen hospital construction worker’s death

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has completed its investigation into the death of an unnamed 51-year-old man at the site of Aberdeen's new Baird Family Hospital.

By Bryan Rutherford
Baird Family Hospital incident
An unnamed 51-year-old man was killed by an accident on Aberdeen's new Baird Family Hospital construction site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Prosecutors are reviewing a report into the death of a construction worker on the site of Aberdeen’s yet-to-be-opened Baird Family Hospital.

An unnamed 51-year-old man was killed opposite Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a horrific incident at the Foresterhill Health Campus on 18 January earlier this year.

His death – understood to be the result of a head injury – has since been probed by the workplace safety watchdog HSE, which has now completed its investigation.

The findings have subsequently been shared with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), it has been confirmed.

A COPFS spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “The investigation is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

The tragedy halted building work on the site of Aberdeen’s new Baird Family Hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The building of the new facility alongside the Anchor Centre was halted at the time of the tragedy, allowing investigators to carry out inquiries.

Construction company Graham previously confirmed that the fatal incident involved a sub-contractor who has never been named.

He was pronounced dead at the scene to which two ambulances, a resuscitation rapid response unit and a trauma team had all rushed.

However, the man’s life could not saved.

£26.1 million development

The overdue hospital, which will replace Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, is part of a £261.1 million project.

It’s the largest sum that the north-east health authority has ever spent on a facility.

But progress has been hindered by several years of delays blamed on rising costs, the Covid pandemic and Brexit.

A rescheduled opening date has not yet been announced by the health board.

The building firm Graham and NHS Grampian have both been approached for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

