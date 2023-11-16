Former TV host has Stars in his Eyes for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Stars in Their Eyes presenter up for fans asking THAT ‘catchphrase’ whilst he is in Aberdeen

Former TV host has Stars in his Eyes for Aberdeen

Matthew Kelly is currently in the North East performing in the hit West End show Noises Off at His Majesty's Theatre.

By Chris Cromar
Matthew Kelly and Liza Goddard embracing one another at His Majesty's Theatre.
Matthew Kelly and Liza Goddard are performing at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen until Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It’s one of the most memorable catchphrases in TV history: ‘Tonight, Matthew, I’m going to be…’

And if you happen to bump into Stars in their Eyes host Matthew Kelly while he’s in Aberdeen over the next few days, he won’t mind if you mention it.

The presenter turned actor is performing in the comedy play ‘Noises Off’ at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday.

It’s his first time in the Granite City for more than a decade and he’s celebrating his 200th appearance in the play alongside actress Liza Goddard, who appeared on TV shows including Skippy the Bush Kangaroo and Doctor Who.

Matthew Kelly and Liza Goddard sitting on a sofa at His Majesty's Theatre.
The duo are starring in Noises Off. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A TV classic

Matthew hosted the hit ITV show Stars in their Eyes from 1993 to 2004, which saw people transform into their favourite musicians.

His career also took him to the North East, where Matthew has fond memories of playing the dame in the Aberdeen pantomime 34 years ago.

He told the P&J he had always found Aberdonians “really friendly” and that HMT is a “fabulous” venue.

He added that he is a big fan of the city – especially its “fantastic architecture” and that there is certainly a sparkle in the granite.

“It’s beautiful,” he said, adding that he “loves” the newly renovated Union Terrace Gardens.

‘Tonight Matthew…’

We asked him about the catchphrase created on the show, and how he would feel if anyone came up to him to say it.

“I wouldn’t mind if they did – I’ve never minded that,” Mr Kelly says.

The former host does not quite understand how the phrase has become such a classic, but admits “it’s genius”.

Matthew Kelly and Liza Goddard embracing one another at His Majesty's Theatre.
Mr Kelly and Mrs Goddard have appeared at HMT before. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Scottish roots

Meanwhile Liza has visited Aberdeen “many times” before, performing in Relatively Speaking at HMT earlier this year.

She describes the city as “absolutely fantastic”, adding: “As you get further north, people are more likely to laugh out loud.”

She said that her late husband’s relatives were from Elgin, whilst her mother’s first cousin was a Gordon Highlander who was killed whilst serving in Italy during the war.

It was on a visit to the Gordon Highlander Museum that she found out exactly where her relative was buried, which allowed her and her mother to visit the grave.

The details

Noises Off – fresh from a sell-out West End run – is described as being a “play within a play” and follows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce “Nothing On”.

Noises Off is on at HMT until Saturday November 18.

Conversation