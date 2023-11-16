Former TV host has Stars in his Eyes for Aberdeen

It’s one of the most memorable catchphrases in TV history: ‘Tonight, Matthew, I’m going to be…’

And if you happen to bump into Stars in their Eyes host Matthew Kelly while he’s in Aberdeen over the next few days, he won’t mind if you mention it.

The presenter turned actor is performing in the comedy play ‘Noises Off’ at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday.

It’s his first time in the Granite City for more than a decade and he’s celebrating his 200th appearance in the play alongside actress Liza Goddard, who appeared on TV shows including Skippy the Bush Kangaroo and Doctor Who.

A TV classic

Matthew hosted the hit ITV show Stars in their Eyes from 1993 to 2004, which saw people transform into their favourite musicians.

His career also took him to the North East, where Matthew has fond memories of playing the dame in the Aberdeen pantomime 34 years ago.

He told the P&J he had always found Aberdonians “really friendly” and that HMT is a “fabulous” venue.

He added that he is a big fan of the city – especially its “fantastic architecture” and that there is certainly a sparkle in the granite.

“It’s beautiful,” he said, adding that he “loves” the newly renovated Union Terrace Gardens.

‘Tonight Matthew…’

We asked him about the catchphrase created on the show, and how he would feel if anyone came up to him to say it.

“I wouldn’t mind if they did – I’ve never minded that,” Mr Kelly says.

The former host does not quite understand how the phrase has become such a classic, but admits “it’s genius”.

Scottish roots

Meanwhile Liza has visited Aberdeen “many times” before, performing in Relatively Speaking at HMT earlier this year.

She describes the city as “absolutely fantastic”, adding: “As you get further north, people are more likely to laugh out loud.”

She said that her late husband’s relatives were from Elgin, whilst her mother’s first cousin was a Gordon Highlander who was killed whilst serving in Italy during the war.

It was on a visit to the Gordon Highlander Museum that she found out exactly where her relative was buried, which allowed her and her mother to visit the grave.

The details

Noises Off – fresh from a sell-out West End run – is described as being a “play within a play” and follows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce “Nothing On”.

Noises Off is on at HMT until Saturday November 18.