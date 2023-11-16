Man, 62, charged after car crashes into nursery building in Inverurie

A 62-year-old man has been charged after a car crashed into a nursery building in Inverurie.

The incident took place at Stepping Stones nursery on Burghmuir Circle just after 9am on Wednesday.

Officers, paramedics and two fire appliances all attended the scene where one person was injured.

Crews worked to remove the vehicle and make the area safe, but the building will require further repairs before the nursery can reopen.

Police have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A spokeswoman said: “A 62-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

Crash at Inverurie nursery

The Stepping Stones team reached out to children and parents who were left “shaken up” after the car crashed into the building.

They ensured nobody had been hurt but said the nursery would remain closed until at least the end of the week due to the damage caused.

A post shared online states: “I would like to reassure you all that everyone is fine, a little bit shaken up. We are going to be accessing counselling for children, parents and staff.

“Unfortunately, due to the damage we are unable to reopen the nursery until repairs have been made.

“We are definitely going to be closed Thursday and Friday and we will be providing regular updates via email, Facebook and parents’ zone.”

Nursery staff were praised in the comments for keeping the children calm and safe throughout the incident and the emergency response.