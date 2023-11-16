Man, 62, charged after car crashes into nursery building in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 62, charged after car crashes into nursery building in Inverurie

The incident took place at Stepping Stones Nursery on Wednesday morning.

By Ellie Milne
The Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A 62-year-old man has been charged after a car crashed into a nursery building in Inverurie.

The incident took place at Stepping Stones nursery on Burghmuir Circle just after 9am on Wednesday.

Officers, paramedics and two fire appliances all attended the scene where one person was injured.

Crews worked to remove the vehicle and make the area safe, but the building will require further repairs before the nursery can reopen.

Police have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A spokeswoman said: “A 62-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

Police attended reports of a car crashing into a building at the Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police attended reports of a car crashing into a building at the Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Crash at Inverurie nursery

The Stepping Stones team reached out to children and parents who were left “shaken up” after the car crashed into the building.

They ensured nobody had been hurt but said the nursery would remain closed until at least the end of the week due to the damage caused.

A post shared online states: “I would like to reassure you all that everyone is fine, a little bit shaken up. We are going to be accessing counselling for children, parents and staff.

“Unfortunately, due to the damage we are unable to reopen the nursery until repairs have been made.

“We are definitely going to be closed Thursday and Friday and we will be providing regular updates via email, Facebook and parents’ zone.”

Nursery staff were praised in the comments for keeping the children calm and safe throughout the incident and the emergency response.

