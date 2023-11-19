Thousands turn out to see the Aberdeen Christmas light switch-on parade down Union Street

Thousands lined up and down Union Street as the annual Christmas Parade marched through, illuminating the festive overhead lights as they went.

Marching from Albyn Place to Castlegate, the parade itself was made up of hundreds of people from panto characters to festive floats.

As the parade progressed down the Granite Mile, Christmas lights hanging above were illuminated, marking the start of the festive season.

The chilly night failed to dampen people’s spirits as they approached the giant Norwegian Spruce tree – the centrepiece of the annual Aberdeen Christmas celebration.

Passersby cheered and waved at the parade, which included members of Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts and Girl Guides, Dogs for the Blind, Cornerstone and others.

Sixteen members of Danscentre performed to Merry Christmas Everyone along the route, while the Rock Choir belted out classic Christmas songs for the delighted crowds.

The parade also featured people dressed as penguins, snowflakes, hockey players, carollers, a bin lorry and Santa in a Tesla.

This year’s Christmas parade was ‘exceptional’

Crowds could be heard joining in with the festivities yelling as vehicles honked their horn and Christmas music played out over the speakers.

The parade finished with another Santa in a winter wonderland-themed lorry, which showered the crowds in fake snow.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Dr David Cameron was there along with the Mayor of Stavanger, Mrs Sissel Knudsen Hegdal to officially switch on this year’s Christmas Tree.

Dr Cameron said the parade was “exceptional” and that everyone looked to have a good time.

He said: “I can’t remember in 20-plus years, there being that many people lining up and down Union Street, it was fantastic. A bit of festive cheer is always welcome and that’s what the parade is all about.”

Earlier in the evening, more than 400 people dressed as Santa Claus took on the annual Charlie House Fun Run, a mile-long run down Union Street as eager crowds cheered them on.

The parade past the Aberdeen Christmas Village on its way to Castlegate.

At the end of the parade, hundreds gathered around the newly lit-up tree to get a photo of the giant spruce covered in glittering lights.