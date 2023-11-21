Stonehaven’s ‘Banksy’ taken to hospital after boat capsized

A man who was taken to hospital after his boat capsized near Stonehaven has said he is “really grateful” to those who helped rescue him.

Jim Malcolm – famously known as Stonehaven’s ‘Banksy’ – was pulled from the water at Cowie this morning after his fishing boat upturned in the bay.

Emergency services were sent to the scene shortly before 9am, and a multi-agency rescue operation was launched involving Stonehaven RNLI and search and rescue helicopters.

It’s understood the 72-year-old was in the water for 20 minutes clinging to his boat while he waited for emergency services to arrive.

One eyewitness said a freak wave had capsized the vessel on an otherwise calm morning.

Rescue operation launched

Onlookers watched in shock as a helicopter hovered over the vessel, with one of the crew lowered down on a rope to rescue stranded Mr Malcolm.

Incredible footage was captured online.

Tonight, Mr Malcolm’s family said he was “really grateful” for all the help, including the man who raised the alarm.

Earlier, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday November 21, we were made aware of a man in the water at Stonehaven Harbour.

“Emergency services, including the Coastguard, attended and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Stonehaven RNLI said it had been tasked by HM Coastguard to reports of a capsized vessel near Stonehaven Bay.

“Coastguard Rescue teams, Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and Bond SAR were also tasked,” a spokesperson said.

“The casualty was recovered by helicopter and transferred to hospital.

“Stonehaven RNLI volunteer crew inspected the hull of the casualty vessel, and confirmed it was not leaking oil or fuel and was not a hazard to other vessels.”.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.39am to attend an incident at Stonehaven Harbour.

“One ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Stonehaven ‘Banksy’

Mr Malcolm – who is dubbed ‘Stonehaven Banksy’ – is well-known in the town for the series of sculptures he has created.

Up until a few years ago, only his nearest and dearest knew who the sculptor behind the art work was.

The various sculptures – which have become local landmarks – include a Viking boat, fishing boats and a lighthouse.

Mr Malcolm previously said that he gets a “bit embarrassed” by the attention.

“I make sculptures for the simple fact I enjoy doing it,” he said.