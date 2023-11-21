Stonehaven’s ‘Banksy’ taken to hospital after boat capsized

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven’s ‘Banksy’ taken to hospital after boat capsized

Jim Malcolm, 72, was winched to safety near Stonehaven Harbour after clinging to the upturned vessel for 20 minutes.

By Shanay Taylor
Jim Malcolm, Stonehaven's Banksy
The man has been named as Jim Malcolm, Stonehaven's Banksy.

A man who was taken to hospital after his boat capsized near Stonehaven has said he is “really grateful” to those who helped rescue him.

Jim Malcolm – famously known as Stonehaven’s ‘Banksy’ – was pulled from the water at Cowie this morning after his fishing boat upturned in the bay.

Emergency services were sent to the scene shortly before 9am, and a multi-agency rescue operation was launched involving Stonehaven RNLI and search and rescue helicopters.

It’s understood the 72-year-old was in the water for 20 minutes clinging to his boat while he waited for emergency services to arrive.

One eyewitness said a freak wave had capsized the vessel on an otherwise calm morning.

Boat capsizes in Stonehavan Harbour.
The fishing boat in the water after it upturned near Stonehaven – prompting a multi-agency rescue Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Rescue operation launched

Onlookers watched in shock as a helicopter hovered over the vessel, with one of the crew lowered down on a rope to rescue stranded Mr Malcolm.

Incredible footage was captured online. 

Tonight, Mr Malcolm’s family said he was “really grateful” for all the help, including the man who raised the alarm.

Earlier, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday November 21, we were made aware of a man in the water at Stonehaven Harbour.

“Emergency services, including the Coastguard, attended and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A fisherman was airlifted to safety following his boat being capsized in Portlethen.
Jim was airlifted to safety in Stonehaven. Image: Supplied.

Stonehaven RNLI said it had been tasked by HM Coastguard to reports of a capsized vessel near Stonehaven Bay.

“Coastguard Rescue teams, Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and Bond SAR were also tasked,” a spokesperson said.

“The casualty was recovered by helicopter and transferred to hospital.

“Stonehaven RNLI volunteer crew inspected the hull of the casualty vessel, and confirmed it was not leaking oil or fuel and was not a hazard to other vessels.”.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.39am to attend an incident at Stonehaven Harbour.

The boat remains in the water at Stonehaven Harbour.
The boat in the water at Cowie near Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

“One ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The boat upturned in Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Jasperimage.

Stonehaven ‘Banksy’

Mr Malcolm – who is dubbed ‘Stonehaven Banksy’ – is well-known in the town for the series of sculptures he has created.

Up until a few years ago, only his nearest and dearest knew who the sculptor behind the art work was.

The various sculptures – which have become local landmarks – include a Viking boat, fishing boats and a lighthouse.

Mr Malcolm previously said that he gets a “bit embarrassed” by the attention.

“I make sculptures for the simple fact I enjoy doing it,” he said.

A sculpture made by the Stonehaven “Banksy”. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns</p> <p>

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Country Park Inn at Mintlaw is closed until further notice.
Mintlaw hotel closed until further notice after late-night fire
Salman Malik, EnQuest's chief financial officer and managing director for corporate development, infrastructure and new energy.
EnQuest big-hitter to give first Prosper annual lecture in Aberdeen
St Machar Academy in Aberdeen.
Scaffolding put up in Aberdeen's St Machar Academy after RAAC found during 'extensive testing'
The temporary traffic lights have been on Golf Road since March 2022. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
Temporary traffic lights still on busy Ellon road nearly two years on: what's going…
Lynne Thompson-Hewell standing next to her sons Murray and Nairn.
Banchory hairdresser and sons take over family business after founder's death
Marek Brzozowski has admitted possessing a box of bullets without a firearms licence. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man found with box of Winchester bullets during police raid
The Countesswells site remains in limbo, and now looks unlikely to have a high school.
High school at Countesswells axed despite warnings it could spark downward spiral for 'new…
Outside of Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn.
Man facing attempted murder charge after Aberdeen hotel disturbance
One clip showed the singer on a walk in a woodland area. She described it as "the most beautiful place I've ever seen." Image: Rita Ora/Twitter.
'Most beautiful place I've seen': Rita Ora reveals love for Deeside as she visits…
Latinway on Belmont Street. Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Latinway closes Belmont Street store due to rising costs and low footfall