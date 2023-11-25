Emergency services attend Aberdeen Beach after car plunges down embankment

Emergency services were in attendance at Aberdeen Beach after a car plunged down an embankment earlier this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm outside the Pier restaurant.

An eye witness told the P&J that the driver – an elderly female – was saved from plunging into the water by hitting and knocking over a bench.

They explained that paramedics at the scene said the bench “saved her life” after she “lost control” of the vehicle.

“Had that bench not been there, she would have driven straight through the fence and into the sea. At high tide, I dread to think what the outcome would have been.

“The paramedics said that bench saved her life. She’s been extremely lucky,” they said.

Emergency services and police quickly attended the area, where the woman has been helped from her car.

Police were contacted for a statement.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car at Aberdeen Beach around 1.50pm on Saturday, 25 November.

“The female driver was checked by the ambulance service at the scene.”