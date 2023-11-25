Emergency services attend Aberdeen Beach after car plunges down embankment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services attend Aberdeen Beach after car plunges down embankment

Paramedics say a bench saved the life of a pensioner who “lost control” of her vehicle.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Emergency services and police are in attendance at Aberdeen beach as a a woman drove off the road. DC Thomson.
Emergency services and police are in attendance at Aberdeen beach as a a woman drove off the road. DC Thomson.

Emergency services were in attendance at Aberdeen Beach after a car plunged down an embankment earlier this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm outside the Pier restaurant.

An eye witness told the P&J that the driver – an elderly female – was saved from plunging into the water by hitting and knocking over a bench.

They explained that paramedics at the scene said the bench “saved her life” after she “lost control” of the vehicle.

The driver is said to have been saved from plunging into the water by hitting and knocking over a bench. DC Thomson

“Had that bench not been there, she would have driven straight through the fence and into the sea. At high tide, I dread to think what the outcome would have been.

Police and emergency services arrived promptly at Aberdeen Beach. DC Thomson

“The paramedics said that bench saved her life. She’s been extremely lucky,” they said.

Emergency services and police quickly attended the area, where the woman has been helped from her car.

Police were contacted for a statement.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car at Aberdeen Beach around 1.50pm on Saturday, 25 November.

“The female driver was checked by the ambulance service at the scene.”

