A90 reopens after lorry overturned near Stonehaven

An Aberdeenshire road that was blocked after a lorry overturned near Stonehaven has reopened.

The lorry was travelling on the B979 at the A90 near New Mains of Ury when it flipped onto its side.

Police and Firefighters were called to the scene at around 3pm.

Three fire appliances from Central, Stonehaven and Altens attended and made the scene safe before leaving about half an hour later.

The A90 is now clear and the road has reopened.

There are no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm police were called to a report of an overturned lorry on the B979 at the A90 near New Mains of Ury.

“Emergency services attended. There are no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. The road is blocked”.