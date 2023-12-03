Tractor flips on its side blocking Aberdeenshire B-road

Emergency services have been called after a tractor flipped onto its side on the B993 between Millbank Hall and Torphins.

Firefighters remain in attendance at the scene after sending one appliance from Banchory at 1.02pm.

Police officers were also requested to attend the scene by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for traffic management purposes.

However, the road remains closed in both directions until the vehicle can be cleared.

Paramedics are also still in attendance at the scene, however it is not known the extent of any injured persons as a result of the incident.

More to follow.