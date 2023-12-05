‘There’s a really good buzz’: NHS takeover of empty unit injects new life into struggling Bon Accord Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There’s a really good buzz’: NHS takeover of empty unit injects new life into struggling Bon Accord Centre

The vaccination centre will soon be given a new name to reflect that it offers more than just jabs, as the lease on the unit is being extended.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Aberdeen vaccination centre will remain in the Bon Accord Centre for at least another year.
The Aberdeen vaccination centre will remain in the Bon Accord Centre for at least another year. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s vaccination centre will stay at the Bon Accord for another year after boosting the health of residents – and the struggling mall.

Health chiefs agreed to extend the lease of the unit to May 2025 earlier today.

During a meeting, the centre was hailed for its “central, accessible location”.

It’s estimated that between 500 to 700 people attend appointments every day there, while it is usually at full capacity as the winter vaccination programme is rolled out.

The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The spot is having a positive impact on the entire shopping centre, which has suffered the loss of huge names in the last few years.

Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, River Island and Laura Ashley all shut during the pandemic.

And the jab clinic is in the former Topshop on the ground floor.

The Aberdeen vaccination clinic in the old clothes store. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Centre boss explains positive impact

Programme manager Caroline Anderson addressed the room at the Health Village on Frederick Street.

She said the team had received “good feedback” from Bon Accord bosses following the move, adding: “They are seeing an increase in footfall coming in, not just to them but also to the city centre.”

And government agency Public Health Scotland praised the “innovative” site, saying similar schemes could be launched across the country.

The entrance is adorned with posters for the other services based there. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What else does the Aberdeen vaccination centre offer?

The board also agreed to change the name of the health facility.

It will now be known as the Aberdeen City Vaccination and Wellbeing Hub to show that it offers more than just jabs.

The centre has become a “one stop shop”, providing support and advice on a range of issues. And it’s even a discreet spot for struggling residents to collect food parcels.

You can get advice on a range of issues at the clinic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Around 33 other organisations are currently working closely with staff at the vaccination centre.

Mental health support is available on a daily basis, while representatives from Aberdeen in Recovery visit every week.

What’s next for the vaccination centre?

The vaccination team is looking at the venue being used to deliver Vitamin B12 injections.

They are also working closely with local schools.

Harlaw Academy pupils will be heading in to do a project around patient feedback, and helping to promote the activities at the hub.

Alzheimers Scotland has a stall there. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Lead nurse Stephen Main said the broad range of services gives staff there the opportunity to learn new skills and potentially progress in their careers.

He added: “There is a lot going on in the centre and there is a really good buzz about it.”

Difference between Aberdeen venues ‘chalk and cheese’

At this morning’s meeting, Ms Anderson told the board that the centre had received “lots of great feedback” from residents.

Users like that they can visit the facility and speak to a nurse about other issues while attending for a jab appointment.

Preparations as John Lewis became a vaccine centre in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Others appreciate that the centre has anonymity, meaning they can go in but others won’t know the particular reason why.

Ms Anderson also revealed staff are working with Cfine to offer food bags that people can pop in for and pick up.

People queueing at the former Vaccination Centre in the old John Lewis store in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

‘I couldn’t believe the hustle and bustle’

Board member Jamie Donaldson told his fellow members that a recent visit to the vaccination centre had taken him by surprise.

He said: “The difference in moving from John Lewis into the centre is chalk and cheese.

“I couldn’t believe the hustle and bustle that was going on, I was quite taken aback by how much was on offer to our citizens.”

It is hoped that funding from the Scottish Government can be found in the coming months to allow the centre to operate beyond 2025.

Meanwhile, clinics in Airyhall and Bridge of Don will continue to provide services to residents.

Do you think the new centre is better than its predecessor? Let us know in our comments section below

Third home for Aberdeen’s vaccination centre

The vaccination team was initially situated at the P&J Live arena at the height of the pandemic.

The mass vaccination centre when it was located at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The team moved to the former John Lewis store on George Street in September 2021.

However, the service moved for a third time to its new home inside the former Topshop unit at the shopping centre back in June.

Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units

