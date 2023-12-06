‘If it wasn’t for this scheme, I’d probably be dead’: HMP Grampian prisoners hail life-changing Greene King job initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘If it wasn’t for this scheme, I’d probably be dead’: HMP Grampian prisoners hail life-changing Greene King job initiative

Steven, Ricky, Keiran and Kevin say the pilot has changed their lives.

By Graham Fleming
Ricky, Steven, Keiran and Kevin are graduating from the Greene King Training Academy today. Image: JASPERIMAGE

Prisoners at HMP Grampian in Peterhead have hailed a ‘life-changing’ initiative with pub and restaurant chain Greene King.

Today, four offenders will graduate from the first Scottish Greene King Training Academy – an intensive 12-week course training potential employees to work in one of the firm’s north-east venues.

They’ve been taught everything from food safety to plating up steak and chips by both pub and prison managers in a replica Greene King kitchen.

Inmates being trained at a replica Greene King kitchen in HMP Grampian. Image: JASPERIMAGE

Graduates Steven, Ricky, Keiran and Kevin have all been offered a job and help with accommodation near their new workplace.

The P&J visited HMP Grampian to speak to some of the people taking part in the project, which has been funded by Aberdeen City Council’s ABZWorks.

Former drug user says scheme has turned his life around ahead of his release

Kevin, from Mastrick, is one of the men who will graduate in front of his family and friends and receive his very own chef’s whites.

The 41-year-old is nearing the end of his sentence after breaking into a bookmaker.

He said: “I ended up here through stealing and drugs.

“I had a bad heroin and crack habit, and it ended up with me robbing a couple of bookies.

Kevin with a tray of eclairs. Image: JASPERIMAGE

“I used to go out into Aberdeen city centre every day shoplifting.”

Kevin had been working as an assistant in the prison kitchen when he was approached by catering manager Alan Buchan to see if he’d be interested in taking part.

Now he’s delighted to be “walking into a job” when he is released on April 12.

‘If I was still out there today then I would probably be dead. This job saved me’

He added: “This has turned my life around

“It has completely changed me, I am hoping to be out on April 12, and then start working on the 17th.

“The way I was before was no good. Taking drugs and all that, I’m done with all that.

“It was for the better though.

“If I was still out there today then I would probably be dead. This job saved me.

“I can’t wait to get out there and get started.

“I’ve been learning how to make cakes as well as beef pies and steaks and everything – it’s amazing. They’re teaching us everything.”

All four men who took part in the scheme have been offered a job at a Greene King venue. Image: JASPERIMAGE

Scheme is game-changer for Steven

Fellow graduate Steven thought he’d never get another chance after he was locked up for drug-related offences.

Steven, also from Mastrick, will be released very soon and will immediately start his new job at a Greene King restaurant.

He claims the scheme has been “life-changing”.

Steven, 45, said: “Sometimes people can tar you with that same brush as other prisoners.

“But Greene King hasn’t done that. They have came in open-minded and tried to break the cycle of re-offending.

“They have taught us how to work as part of a team during these 12 weeks.

“I had never worked in a kitchen before, but now I’ve been taught everything – I can cook, and have a job lined up as well as a permanent flat.

HMP Grampian inmate Steven working in the Greene King Training Academy kitchen.
Steven says the Greene King Training Academy has been life-changing. Image: JASPERIMAGE

“I had been on drugs since 16 and I am 45 now.

“I feel that if not for the drugs then I wouldn’t have any offences.

“I was on methadone for 27 years, I’m off that now and I feel good about moving forward with my life.

“We have never had anything like this here before, I thought sometimes that I would always be on methadone, but this scheme has completely changed me.

“I have my new flat on the bus route to my new job, and my sister will be visiting me on the weekends.

“It’s so important to get that good start after release, so that you don’t fall back into bad habits.”

Greene King staff and prison managers worked together to develop the pilot scheme. Image: JASPERIMAGE

Brian McKirdy, Governor in Charge at HMP & YOI Grampian, said: “This initiative has made a real impact to the confidence and aspiration of the students.

“The effort and commitment shown by SPS and Greene King staff has been matched by the participants, and each should be proud of their achievement.”

Assad Malic, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Greene King, said: “As the largest pub operator in Scotland, we see first-hand the important role pubs play in communities and initiatives like this further demonstrate how pubs can drive social mobility and support people in building long careers in hospitality.”

Keiran at work in the kitchen. Image: JASPERIMAGE

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader, Councillor Christian Allard, added: “People leaving custody face significant challenges in securing employment.

“This partnership between Aberdeen City Council’s ABZWorks service, HMP Grampian and Greene King is a great example of how we can make a real difference to people’s lives and society.

“By working together with partner agencies and industry we are creating truly innovative and inclusive opportunities to support people into employment, ensuring no-one is left behind.”

What’s next for the scheme?

The course has now been extended for a further 12 months – with the next cohort being the first-ever mixed-sex group.

It is anticipated that in its first year, the training academy may see up to 20 individuals graduate into employment on their release.

