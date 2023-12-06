‘If it wasn’t for this scheme, I’d probably be dead’: HMP Grampian prisoners hail life-changing Greene King job initiative

Prisoners at HMP Grampian in Peterhead have hailed a ‘life-changing’ initiative with pub and restaurant chain Greene King.

Today, four offenders will graduate from the first Scottish Greene King Training Academy – an intensive 12-week course training potential employees to work in one of the firm’s north-east venues.

They’ve been taught everything from food safety to plating up steak and chips by both pub and prison managers in a replica Greene King kitchen.

Graduates Steven, Ricky, Keiran and Kevin have all been offered a job and help with accommodation near their new workplace.

The P&J visited HMP Grampian to speak to some of the people taking part in the project, which has been funded by Aberdeen City Council’s ABZWorks.

Former drug user says scheme has turned his life around ahead of his release

Kevin, from Mastrick, is one of the men who will graduate in front of his family and friends and receive his very own chef’s whites.

The 41-year-old is nearing the end of his sentence after breaking into a bookmaker.

He said: “I ended up here through stealing and drugs.

“I had a bad heroin and crack habit, and it ended up with me robbing a couple of bookies.

“I used to go out into Aberdeen city centre every day shoplifting.”

Kevin had been working as an assistant in the prison kitchen when he was approached by catering manager Alan Buchan to see if he’d be interested in taking part.

Now he’s delighted to be “walking into a job” when he is released on April 12.

‘If I was still out there today then I would probably be dead. This job saved me’

He added: “This has turned my life around

“It has completely changed me, I am hoping to be out on April 12, and then start working on the 17th.

“The way I was before was no good. Taking drugs and all that, I’m done with all that.

“It was for the better though.

“If I was still out there today then I would probably be dead. This job saved me.

“I can’t wait to get out there and get started.

“I’ve been learning how to make cakes as well as beef pies and steaks and everything – it’s amazing. They’re teaching us everything.”

Scheme is game-changer for Steven

Fellow graduate Steven thought he’d never get another chance after he was locked up for drug-related offences.

Steven, also from Mastrick, will be released very soon and will immediately start his new job at a Greene King restaurant.

He claims the scheme has been “life-changing”.

Steven, 45, said: “Sometimes people can tar you with that same brush as other prisoners.

“But Greene King hasn’t done that. They have came in open-minded and tried to break the cycle of re-offending.

“They have taught us how to work as part of a team during these 12 weeks.

“I had never worked in a kitchen before, but now I’ve been taught everything – I can cook, and have a job lined up as well as a permanent flat.

“I had been on drugs since 16 and I am 45 now.

“I feel that if not for the drugs then I wouldn’t have any offences.

“I was on methadone for 27 years, I’m off that now and I feel good about moving forward with my life.

“We have never had anything like this here before, I thought sometimes that I would always be on methadone, but this scheme has completely changed me.

“I have my new flat on the bus route to my new job, and my sister will be visiting me on the weekends.

“It’s so important to get that good start after release, so that you don’t fall back into bad habits.”

Brian McKirdy, Governor in Charge at HMP & YOI Grampian, said: “This initiative has made a real impact to the confidence and aspiration of the students.

“The effort and commitment shown by SPS and Greene King staff has been matched by the participants, and each should be proud of their achievement.”

Assad Malic, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Greene King, said: “As the largest pub operator in Scotland, we see first-hand the important role pubs play in communities and initiatives like this further demonstrate how pubs can drive social mobility and support people in building long careers in hospitality.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader, Councillor Christian Allard, added: “People leaving custody face significant challenges in securing employment.

“This partnership between Aberdeen City Council’s ABZWorks service, HMP Grampian and Greene King is a great example of how we can make a real difference to people’s lives and society.

“By working together with partner agencies and industry we are creating truly innovative and inclusive opportunities to support people into employment, ensuring no-one is left behind.”

What’s next for the scheme?

The course has now been extended for a further 12 months – with the next cohort being the first-ever mixed-sex group.

It is anticipated that in its first year, the training academy may see up to 20 individuals graduate into employment on their release.