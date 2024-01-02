Aberdeen strains as dozens of asylum-seeking ‘adults’ turn out to be children on arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen strains as dozens of asylum-seeking ‘adults’ turn out to be children on arrival

As many as 10% of asylum seeker adults arriving in Aberdeen are subsequently revealing that they are children, it's claimed.

By Alastair Gossip
Refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine in April 2022. Here in Aberdeen, more people seeking asylum are turning out to be children. Image: Ukrinform/News Pictures/Shutterstock
Around one in every 10 asylum seeking adults arriving in Aberdeen are revealing themselves to be children.

Between June and the end of November as many as 40 people later claimed to be under the age of 18, having arrived in the Granite City.

Leaders say the predicament is straining the support systems in place for them.

And council bosses have identified child migration as a “serious risk” to ongoing work with vulnerable people already in Aberdeen.

There are fears resources will be stretched too thinly to meet the care, protection and wellbeing demands of those refugees in the city’s care.

Labour councillor Kate Blake said the risk was “incredibly alarming”.

What does Aberdeen provide for asylum-seeking children?

Aberdeen City Council is already providing for unaccompanied asylum seeking children and young people, and all families being resettled.

But this unforeseen extra demand is risking the level of help offered to groups, refugees and children affected by crime and sexual exploitation.

Chief of children's social work in Aberdeen, Graeme Simpson, revealed dozens of asylum-seeking adults have turned out to be children after they have arrived in the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s children’s social work chief Graeme Simpson recently claimed that the extra, unexpected, unaccompanied child asylum seekers were “almost doubling” the number of unaccompanied youngsters the council has to support.

“We are seeing quite a significant shift in presentation of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in the city,” he told councillors.

How does this happen?

This mix-up can occur when people fleeing war-torn nations arrive in the UK.

According to Refugee Council, between January and December 2021, 233 young asylum seekers were incorrectly deemed to be adults by the Home Office.

Most of them were later proven to be children when the local authorities looking after them investigated.

Syrian refugees in an informal tented settlement near Tripoli

Mr Simpson added: “There are two routes into Aberdeen. One is the national transfer scheme where children, identified as children when they arrive in Kent, are dispersed across the country on an equal basis.

“However, since June we have found about 10% of adult asylum seekers subsequently claim to be under 18,  having arrived in the city.”

Are all those declaring themselves asylum-seeking children in Aberdeen actually under 18?

Between 30 and 40 additional unaccompanied children have declared themselves to authorities having arrived in Aberdeen as adults, since the summer.

Seeking asylum: Afghan refugees arrive in Spain in August 2021. Image: Diego Radames/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Social workers are trying their best to assess their age but work to a presumption that those saying they are under 18 should be treated as such.

Mr Simpson added: “We provide care and support according to their claimed age, unless there are clear indicators that suggest they are not under 18.

“That has almost doubled the number of unaccompanied asylum seeking children in the last three or four months.

“Clearly that’s something that has placed, and continues to place, quite a demand on the workforce.”

Aberdeen school roll ‘bulging’ less this year

It comes as the number of children moving to Aberdeen with student parents has steeply fallen.

Last year education chiefs warned the steep rise in international student families was making it difficult to place all children from families at the same school.

Around 2,500 pupils were added to the roll in 2022.

But this year only an additional 300 youngsters were enrolled in city schools due to their parents studying at Aberdeen’s two universities.

“It’s a slight rise but nothing like the numbers seen previously,” child services director Eleanor Sheppard said.

New migration rules come into force in January, stopping all but research postgraduates from bringing dependents into the UK on a student visa.

Ms Sheppard added: “It will be really key to look again in January to really get a clear sense of the impact of the UK legislation.

“Then we will take account of that information in school roll forecasting.”

Single GP practice could cover all refugees in Aberdeen as city poised to welcome hundreds more

