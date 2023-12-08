Man taken to hospital after crash involving van and pedestrian on the A92 north of Stonehaven

One person has been taken to hospital following collision involving a van and a male pedestrian on A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road this morning.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on the A92 between Stonehaven and Newtonhill.

Emergency services including police, two ambulances, a trauma unit and paramedic response unit were dispatched to the scene at around 10.40am.

According to police, the collision involved a van and a male pedestrian.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.40am on Friday, 8 December, 2023, police attended the A92 near Newtonhill, following a crash involving a van and a male pedestrian.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

An ambulance spokeswoman confirmed that one patient had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The A92 heading northbound remains closed due to the incident.

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists travelling into Aberdeen from the south to use the AWPR instead.

More as we get it.