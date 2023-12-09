Delays on A90 at Stonehaven due to flooding as new yellow warning issued

Drivers are currently facing delays on the A90 southbound at Stonehaven due to flooding.

Traffic Scotland informed of the incident at around 9:40 am.

Its website reads: “A90 Southbound at Stonehaven is restricted due to flooding

“Motorists are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.”

The road condition is unlikely to improve anytime soon as Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in the area throughout the day.

A yellow warning, previously issued for the south of the country, will also be in force in the North East between 11am and 10pm today.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More updates to follow.