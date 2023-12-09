Runrig guitarist to star at Skipinnish anniversary concert in Inverness

Runrig legend Malcolm Jones will return to the stage next year as a guest performer at Skipinnish’s 25th anniversary concert in Inverness.

The former guitarist is the first act to be announced ahead of the special concert, taking place at Bught Park in July next year.

In September, the Scottish Celtic band unveiled plans to celebrate their success.

The group will also perform in Edinburgh to mark the milestone occasion.

The Scottish Celtic band has gone on to become a household name since its creation back in 1999.

‘Malcolm has been a huge part of the Skipinnish story’

This morning, co-founders Andrew Stevenson announced the Runrig guitarist as the first guest star for next year’s gigs.

Angus said the group are thrilled to be sharing the stage with the star who had become a “great friend” and advisor.

He said: “Malcolm has been a huge part of the Skipinnish story throughout our 25 years. He has been a big influence on our sound, a great advisor to us as a band and a great friend. So it is extra special that he accepted our invitation to perform with us.

“He is a big name across Scotland and beyond so we know that our audiences in Inverness and Edinburgh will love to see him on stage and show him much love.”

Malcolm was a member of the world-famous Scottish rock band Runrig from 1978 until their final performance at Stirling Castle in August 2018.

The band originated from the Isle of Skye and went on to become a household name across the nation.

In addition to his Runrig fame, Malcolm is also a respected musician in the wider Scottish music scene, having worked with numerous other artists and bands over the years, encompassing traditional, folk and rock music.

Since the early days of Skipinnish, Malcolm has been a big influence behind the scenes, through the production of much of their music and helping to shape the band’s sound we know today.

‘I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished’

Malcolm spoke of his pride as he looks forward to sharing the stage with the group next year.

He said: “I’ve watched Skipinnish grow and mature over the last quarter century and produce some fantastic sounds. Their music really places them as one of Scotland’s biggest names today.

“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished and I’m delighted to be sharing a stage with them in Inverness and Edinburgh to mark this milestone.

“I can’t wait to be part of two great events that celebrate a band that’s contributed significantly to the Scottish music scene and who always create a party atmosphere.”