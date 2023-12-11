Woman taken to hospital after being hit by van in Aberdeen city centre

A woman has been taken to hospital after she collided with a van near Mounthooly roundabout this morning.

The incident occurred during rush hour on Monday and involved a van and a female pedestrian.

It happened on Gerrard Street just off the busy Mounthooly Roundabout at its junction with Mounthooly Way.

No roads were closed due to the incident, while police could be seen speaking to drivers and on the street in the area.

An ambulance was at the scene and transported the woman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Monday, December 11, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Gerrard Street in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the female pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”